SKIMS Launches the Ultimate Strapless Bra for the Most Natural-Looking Cleavage You’ve Ever Seen

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS is always coming through with revolutionary products that are functional, fashionable, and surprisingly comfortable. If you are someone who looks forward to taking a bra off as soon as you get home, we have all been there. Thankfully, SKIMS has revolutionized the bra game.

Kim dubbed the SKIMS Ultimate Bra Teardrop Push-Up Bra as "a boob job in a bra." SKIMS took everything shoppers loved about that style to create the SKIMS Ultimate Bra Strapless Push-Up Bra, which has "lightweight, tapered foam pads that give your bust natural-looking round shape and cleavage without spillage," per the brand. If you're looking for a strapless bra that lifts and stays where it should be without digging into your skin, SKIMS really comes through.

The SKIMS Ultimate Bra Strapless Push-Up Bra launches at 12 PM ET/ 9 AM PT on January 17, 2024. And, yes, the SKIMS Ultimate Teardrop Push-Up Bra will restock too. Both bras have cup sizes ranging from A to F with bands from 30 to 44. Make your old bras jealous. You're one shopping trip away from the most natural-looking cleavage you've ever seen.