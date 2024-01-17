SKIMS Launches the Ultimate Strapless Bra for the Most Natural-Looking Cleavage You’ve Ever Seen

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS is always coming through with revolutionary products that are functional, fashionable, and surprisingly comfortable. If you are someone who looks forward to taking a bra off as soon as you get home, we have all been there. Thankfully, SKIMS has revolutionized the bra game.
Kim dubbed the SKIMS Ultimate Bra Teardrop Push-Up Bra as "a boob job in a bra." SKIMS took everything shoppers loved about that style to create the SKIMS Ultimate Bra Strapless Push-Up Bra, which has "lightweight, tapered foam pads that give your bust natural-looking round shape and cleavage without spillage," per the brand. If you're looking for a strapless bra that lifts and stays where it should be without digging into your skin, SKIMS really comes through.
The SKIMS Ultimate Bra Strapless Push-Up Bra launches at 12 PM ET/ 9 AM PT on January 17, 2024. And, yes, the SKIMS Ultimate Teardrop Push-Up Bra will restock too. Both bras have cup sizes ranging from A to F with bands from 30 to 44. Make your old bras jealous. You're one shopping trip away from the most natural-looking cleavage you've ever seen.
SKIMS Ultimate Bra Strapless Push-Up Bra
The SKIMS Ultimate Push-Up Bra is made with "advanced smoothing technology for support that stays seamlessly put under clothing." The underwire is concealed, so your there's digging or pinching your skin. It stays put and delivers natural-looking cleavage without the spillage that usually comes with strapless bras. It comes with removable straps.
If you are between sizes, size up one band size. There are 6 colorways to choose from.
SKIMS Ultimate Bra Teardrop Push-Up Bra
The SKIMS Ultimate Bra Teardrop Push-Up Bra is made from incredibly soft microfiber fabric that's smoothing and comfortable. It has concealed underwire that looks invisible under clothing. This bra comes in 10 colors with cup sizes from A to F with bands ranging from 30 to 46.
Where can I buy SKIMS?
The SKIMS website is the best place to find all of the newest drops. You can also shop SKIMS at Nordstrom and Net-a-Porter.
How much is SKIMS shipping?
The cost of shipping depends on the shipping method you select, but shipping is free on all SKIMS orders over $75 in the U.S.
Does SKIMS have plus sizes?
All SKIMS styles are available an inclusive size range. There are options from XXS-5X in women's and men's styles. Bras have bands ranging from 30" to 44" with cups from A to H.
What is SKIMS best known for?
SKIMS drops new styles and collections all the time, but you can't go wrong with the classics. The ten top-selling SKIMS styles are the Soft Lounge Long Slipdress, Soft Lounge Long Sleeve Dress, Seamless Sculpt Brief Bodysuit, Seamless Sculpt Thong Bodysuit, Cotton Jersey T-Shirt, Cotton Jersey Long Sleeve T-Shirt, Cotton Rib Tank, Cotton Rib Boxer, Fits Everybody Scoop Bralette, and the Fits Everybody Thong.
