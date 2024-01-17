Jason Kelce Shares Insight Into Future With NFL Amid Retirement Rumors

"I did address the team," Jason told his brother, "and pretty much said that, ‘I got belief in every single one of you guys, cherish the moments you have in this league.' You know, either way, I truly appreciated everybody in that room, I'd go to war with them any day of the week. I think there was a lot of emotion in the room for sure."

As he noted, "I don't know what the future holds for anybody in that building, right now."

After the season-ending game, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters of Jason, "[Jason's] special and I love him. He's one of the most special guys I've been around. He's always got a place here."

But while Jason is waiting to make any future plans until he takes stock of his emotions, there is one person who knows exactly when she hopes he retires: his wife Kylie, with whom he shares daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 10 months.

"I always tell people that no matter what happens with football, how it ends," Kylie said in the Kelce documentary, "I would like him to retire when he's still able to get down on the floor and play with our kids comfortably."

