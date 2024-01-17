Jason Kelce Shares Insight Into Future With NFL Amid Retirement Rumors

Philadelphia Eagles player Jason Kelce addressed his future with football after the close of the team's season.

NFL Star Jason Kelce and Wife Kylie Welcome Baby No. 3

Jason Kelce is calling timeout on any big decisions. 

Despite rumors suggesting the Philadelphia Eagles player was going to announce his retirement at the end of the team's season—which came to a close after their wild card loss to the Tampa Buccaneers on Jan. 15—Jason didn't share his decision publicly after the loss. Now, the 36-year-old is providing insight on why he felt it wasn't the appropriate moment. 

"When it's time to officially announce what's happening in the future," he told brother Travis Kelce during the Jan. 17 episode of their New Heights podcast, "it'll be done in a way that's definitive and pays respect to a lot of people and individuals that have meant a lot to me and what has led to the career I've had."

He added, "I don't think that it would be respectful or even accurate to be able to do that right after a game like that. Frustrated at everything that's happening. But in the future, there'll be something said, I guess."

Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce's Sweet Love Story

He also provided insight onto what he shared privately with his teammates after their game, a conversation which many outlets reported as including a retirement announcement to the team.  

"I did address the team," Jason told his brother, "and pretty much said that, ‘I got belief in every single one of you guys, cherish the moments you have in this league.' You know, either way, I truly appreciated everybody in that room, I'd go to war with them any day of the week. I think there was a lot of emotion in the room for sure."

As he noted, "I don't know what the future holds for anybody in that building, right now."

After the season-ending game, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters of Jason, "[Jason's] special and I love him. He's one of the most special guys I've been around. He's always got a place here."

But while Jason is waiting to make any future plans until he takes stock of his emotions, there is one person who knows exactly when she hopes he retires: his wife Kylie, with whom he shares daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 10 months. 

"I always tell people that no matter what happens with football, how it ends," Kylie said in the Kelce documentary, "I would like him to retire when he's still able to get down on the floor and play with our kids comfortably."

