Brad Pitt's Shocking Hygiene Habit Revealed by Former Roommate Jason Priestley

Once upon a time in Hollywood, Jason Priestley lived with Brad Pitt.

And according to the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, Brad wasn't huge on hygiene back then.

"We used to play this game to see who could go the longest without showering," Jason told Live! With Kelly and Mark cohosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on Jan. 16. "I think about it now and I'm like, 'Dude, how disgusting. What were you thinking?'"

As for who would win? "Brad," Jason shared. "Always Brad."

However, the 54-year-old noted that it's unlikely Brad has stuck with the same routine.

"I don't think he does that anymore," Jason assured Kelly and Mark, "but back then he could go a long time without showering."

Jason and Brad, 60, were roommates back in the '90s when they were both up-and-coming actors. The duo lived in a two-bedroom apartment located in what Jason called the "really crappy part" of Los Angeles alongside a third friend.