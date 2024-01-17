Brad Pitt's Shocking Hygiene Habit Revealed by Former Roommate Jason Priestley

Once upon a time in Hollywood, Jason Priestley lived with Brad Pitt.
And according to the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, Brad wasn't huge on hygiene back then.
"We used to play this game to see who could go the longest without showering," Jason told Live! With Kelly and Mark cohosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos on Jan. 16. "I think about it now and I'm like, 'Dude, how disgusting. What were you thinking?'"
As for who would win? "Brad," Jason shared. "Always Brad."
However, the 54-year-old noted that it's unlikely Brad has stuck with the same routine.
"I don't think he does that anymore," Jason assured Kelly and Mark, "but back then he could go a long time without showering."
Jason and Brad, 60, were roommates back in the '90s when they were both up-and-coming actors. The duo lived in a two-bedroom apartment located in what Jason called the "really crappy part" of Los Angeles alongside a third friend.
In his 2015 memoir, the Tru Calling actor recalled that the pair were basically "broke" as they struggled to find acting work.
"We lived on Ramen noodles and generic beer—the kind that came in white cans labeled 'beer," Jason wrote in the book, "and Marlboro Light cigarettes."
But after Jason was cast in Beverly Hills, 90210 and Brad shot to fame in Thelma & Louise, the two lost contact with each other. Still, Jason has nothing but fond memories of the Oscar winner.
"Those were really fun days," he told HuffPost in 2017. "Those friendships that we all formed and those times that we all had are times that I look back on fondly."
