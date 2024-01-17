Love Is Blind Season 6 Cast Revealed: Meet the North Carolina Singles

The pods are open and ready to serve the Southern tea.
Netflix released a first look at Love Is Blind season six on Jan. 17, introducing all 30 of the singles from Charlotte, N.C., who are heading into the pods with the goal of meeting their future spouse.
Dropping Feb. 14, season six features everyone from a makeup artist to a flight attendant to a so-called "cloud solutions architect" looking for love, as seen in the streamer's new teaser trailer. "What's dating like outside of here?" asked the aforementioned tech expert Ben, 34. "You don't find connections anymore."
Video producer Drake, 32, also feels it's time to find his soulmate. "I'm ready to find love now because I love myself," he explained, "and in order to love someone else, you have to be in tune with yourself."
But not all are optimistic about the process, even with guidance from hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey. As Danielle, a 30-year-old who works in corporate comms, joked, "I don't know these people from a can of paint, and I have to open up to ensure that I can get a good connection with them."
According to this new batch of contestants, the key to love can lie in sacrifice.
"I don't think there is anything I wouldn't sacrifice to find the right person," noted financial advisor Matthew, 37. "I think my commitment to this is evidence of that."
But some of the ladies are not willing to cave on some crucial dealbreakers.
"Something that I'm not going to sacrifice is my integrity," shared Amber Desiree "AD," a 33-year-old real estate broker. "I'm a strong, proud Black woman. I stand strong in the things that I believe in."
Jessica, 29, and Mackenzie, 25, both consider kids a major priority that they won't sacrifice for anyone.
As Jessica put it, "He would have to have the understanding that my daughter and possibly even our future children will always come first."
But ultimately, project manager Trevor isn't ruling anyone out from the start—after all, the whole point is to get to know your potential spouse without superficial factors getting in the way.
"People can surprise you," the 31-year-old shared, "and what you may think someone is going to be like can totally change once you start dating them."
Read on to meet the whole cast—and find out if these North Carolinians say "I do" to their future spouses when Love Is Blind season six hits Netflix on Valentine's Day.