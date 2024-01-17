Love Is Blind Season 6 Cast Revealed: Meet the North Carolina Singles

Watch : Love Is Blind's Bliss & Zack Pregnant, Expecting First Baby

The pods are open and ready to serve the Southern tea.

Netflix released a first look at Love Is Blind season six on Jan. 17, introducing all 30 of the singles from Charlotte, N.C., who are heading into the pods with the goal of meeting their future spouse.

Dropping Feb. 14, season six features everyone from a makeup artist to a flight attendant to a so-called "cloud solutions architect" looking for love, as seen in the streamer's new teaser trailer. "What's dating like outside of here?" asked the aforementioned tech expert Ben, 34. "You don't find connections anymore."

Video producer Drake, 32, also feels it's time to find his soulmate. "I'm ready to find love now because I love myself," he explained, "and in order to love someone else, you have to be in tune with yourself."

But not all are optimistic about the process, even with guidance from hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey. As Danielle, a 30-year-old who works in corporate comms, joked, "I don't know these people from a can of paint, and I have to open up to ensure that I can get a good connection with them."