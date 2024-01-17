Coachella 2024 Lineup Revealed: Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator, Doja Cat and No Doubt to Headline

Watch : Zendaya Makes SURPRISE Live Performance at Coachella 2023

Pull out your flower crown because Coachella 2024 is coming—and it's got some surprises in store.

Namely, a No Doubt reunion. Gwen Stefani, Adrian Young, Tony Kanal and Tom Dumont will be reuniting for their first performance since 2015 as one of the headliners for this year's festival, organizers announced on Jan. 16.

Joining the band as headliners are Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator and Doja Cat. The festival will run from April 12 to 14, and April 19 to 21.

This will be Lana's first year back at the festival since 2014. The singer is fresh off the release of 2023's Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

Tyler, the Creator performed his last full Coachella set in 2008, though he made a guest appearance last year alongside Kali Uchis.