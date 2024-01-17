Coachella 2024 Lineup Revealed: Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator, Doja Cat and No Doubt to Headline

Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, Doja Cat and No Doubt were announced as headliners for the 2024 Coachella Music Festival. See the full lineup.

Pull out your flower crown because Coachella 2024 is coming—and it's got some surprises in store.

Namely, a No Doubt reunion. Gwen Stefani, Adrian Young, Tony Kanal and Tom Dumont will be reuniting for their first performance since 2015 as one of the headliners for this year's festival, organizers announced on Jan. 16.

Joining the band as headliners are Lana Del ReyTyler, the Creator and Doja Cat. The festival will run from April 12 to 14, and April 19 to 21.

This will be Lana's first year back at the festival since 2014. The singer is fresh off the release of 2023's Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

Tyler, the Creator performed his last full Coachella set in 2008, though he made a guest appearance last year alongside Kali Uchis.

Other performers for the 2024 lineup include Peso Pluma, Sabrina Carpenter, Tinashe, Suki Waterhouse, Blur, Ice Spice, Sublime, Bleachers, Grimes, Jon Batiste, The Aquabats, J BalvinLil Yachty and more. Fans looking to purchase tickets can register now for access to passes at Coachella's website, with the presale beginning on Jan. 19 at 11 AM PT.

The music festival is always a huge draw for fans, with celebs all over the globe descending upon the desert for two wild and crazy weekends.

