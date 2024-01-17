Josh Duhamel and Wife Audra Mari Welcome First Baby Together

Watch : See Fergie's Tribute to Her and Josh Duhamel’s Son Axl

Josh Duhamel just won a date with diaper duties.

The Transformers actor welcomed his first child with wife Audra Mari on Jan. 11, the couple announced on Instagram.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of their baby's feet, Josh and the former Miss World America shared their child's name and wrote in the caption of the Jan. 16 post, "Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel."

The little one joins Josh's 10-year-old son Axl, who he shares with ex-wife Fergie. In fact, Josh said the newly-minted older brother had the best reaction when he found out that Audra was expecting.

"He's like, 'Wait, now, am I going to be—You're still going to love me, though, too, right?'" the Win a Date With Tad Hamilton! alum told Parade in September. "I was like, 'Of course I'm going to still going to love you.' And he's like, 'I'm still going to be your firstborn son, though, right?' I'm like, 'Yeah, you're still the firstborn son!'"