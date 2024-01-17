Josh Duhamel and Wife Audra Mari Welcome First Baby Together

Josh Duhamel and his wife Audra Mari welcomed their first baby together. Their newborn joins the Transformers actor's 10-year-old son Axl, who he shares with ex-wife Fergie.

Josh Duhamel just won a date with diaper duties.

The Transformers actor welcomed his first child with wife Audra Mari on Jan. 11, the couple announced on Instagram.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of their baby's feet, Josh and the former Miss World America shared their child's name and wrote in the caption of the Jan. 16 post, "Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel."

The little one joins Josh's 10-year-old son Axl, who he shares with ex-wife Fergie. In fact, Josh said the newly-minted older brother had the best reaction when he found out that Audra was expecting.

"He's like, 'Wait, now, am I going to be—You're still going to love me, though, too, right?'" the Win a Date With Tad Hamilton! alum told Parade in September. "I was like, 'Of course I'm going to still going to love you.' And he's like, 'I'm still going to be your firstborn son, though, right?' I'm like, 'Yeah, you're still the firstborn son!'"

 

photos
Josh Duhamel and Axl's Cutest Father/Son Moments

Describing Axl as a "really sweet kid," the 50-year-old added that the young boy "loves babies."

"And he's really good with younger kids," Josh continued. "So I think he's going to be a great older brother."

 

Paul Citone/Variety via Getty Images

It was a sentiment shared by Fergie, who was married to Josh for eight years before their 2017 breakup. When the Shotgun Wedding star announced Audra's pregnancy in September, the former Black Eyed Peas member had nothing but well wishes for the couple.

"I am truly happy for you guys," Fergie commented on their joint Instagram post. "Axl can't wait to be a big brother."

To see Axl's cutest moments with his parents, keep reading.

Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Pandora Media Inc
Family Photo

Fergie and Josh Duhamel snapped a photo with son Axl Jack Duhamel while attending a Pandora Summer Crush event in Los Angeles in 2016.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
Red Carpet Moment

Axl joined mom Fergie—born Stacy Ann Ferguson—for another public outing in 2017, stepping out at a SiriusXM Studios event in New York.

Instagram
Ahoy!

Fergie and Axl snapped a selfie at a pirate party when he was 4 years old.

Noel Vasquez/GC Images

Play Ball

Fergie and Josh took their son to the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Boston Red Sox in 2016.

Instagram
Cheesin'

Josh wished his son a happy 6th birthday in 2019, writing, "Never a dull moment with this kid. Happy Birthday, Axl Jack!"

Instagram
Adventure Awaits

The All My Children actor added an outdoorsy photo to the birthday tribute, showing the pair making a splash during a lake trip.

Instagram
Three Generations

Axl bonded with his grandfather Jon Patrick Ferguson in July 2020, when Fergie wrote, "Happy 73rd birthday dad!! We love you so much."

 

Instagram
Out of This World

"Happy 7th Birthday #AxlJack," the musician wrote in 2020. "You are my world."

Instagram
Birthday Boy

Her birthday post to her son also unveiled a sweet snap of him flashing a smile during a boat outing. 

Instagram
Twinning

"I am so grateful to be your mommy Axl Jack," the "Big Girls Don't Cry" singer captioned this photo of their Burberry matching moment in May 2023.

Chris Delmas/AFP via Getty Images

Ready to Rumble

Josh and Axl get silly at the red carpet premiere of The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part in 2019.

Instagram
All Grown Up

Fergie marked Axl's 10th birthday in August 2023 with a series of photos of her boy, including this silly shot.

Instagram
Just Vibes

"To my caring, funny, outgoing, loving, smart, talkative, creative super hero enthusiast," she wrote in her birthday tribute. "Happy 10th birthday punky!!! I love you Axl Jack."

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment

Keep on Truckin'

The father-son duo had some fun at the Monster Jam Celebrity Event in 2018.

Instagram
The Whole Team

Axl is also a big sports fan, as seen in photos with friends sporting Cristiano Ronaldo's jersey.

Instagram
Funny Faces

Proving to be a big soccer lover, Axl repped a Manchester United jersey in another shot.

