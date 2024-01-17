Josh Duhamel and Wife Audra Mari Welcome First Baby Together

Josh Duhamel just won a date with diaper duties.
The Transformers actor welcomed his first child with wife Audra Mari on Jan. 11, the couple announced on Instagram.
Alongside a black-and-white photo of their baby's feet, Josh and the former Miss World America shared their child's name and wrote in the caption of the Jan. 16 post, "Shepherd Lawrence Duhamel."
The little one joins Josh's 10-year-old son Axl, who he shares with ex-wife Fergie. In fact, Josh said the newly-minted older brother had the best reaction when he found out that Audra was expecting.
"He's like, 'Wait, now, am I going to be—You're still going to love me, though, too, right?'" the Win a Date With Tad Hamilton! alum told Parade in September. "I was like, 'Of course I'm going to still going to love you.' And he's like, 'I'm still going to be your firstborn son, though, right?' I'm like, 'Yeah, you're still the firstborn son!'"
Describing Axl as a "really sweet kid," the 50-year-old added that the young boy "loves babies."
"And he's really good with younger kids," Josh continued. "So I think he's going to be a great older brother."
It was a sentiment shared by Fergie, who was married to Josh for eight years before their 2017 breakup. When the Shotgun Wedding star announced Audra's pregnancy in September, the former Black Eyed Peas member had nothing but well wishes for the couple.
"I am truly happy for you guys," Fergie commented on their joint Instagram post. "Axl can't wait to be a big brother."
