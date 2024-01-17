The Best Personalized Valentine’s Day Gifts For You and Your Boo

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Valentine's Day is approaching, which means it's obviously the perfect time to go beyond the ordinary. Save the practical gifts for other occasions throughout the year, as February 14th is not just any day—it's a celebration of L-O-V-E. Unlike birthdays, Valentine's Day has a unique theme, and it's all about creating moments filled with romance and emotion. While cute socks or a beanie might work for other occasions, they may not capture the essence of this special day. On Valentine's Day, we recommend aiming to make your partner feel butterflies, experience goosebumps, and borderline believe in magic. You want your gestures to evoke genuine emotions, perhaps even a single tear of realization about the depth of your love? One can only hope… but at the very least, you want to make them feel extraordinarily special. The easiest way to achieve this? Opt for personalized Valentine's Day gifts of course!
Not only do personalized gifts show that you've actually put thought into your gift instead of grabbing a generic teddy bear and calling it a day, but they also show that you've listened to what makes them feel appreciated. So, if you're ready to make your partner's heart skip a beat with an incredibly (if not the best) romantic gesture this V-Day, keep scrolling for our top Valentine's Day gifts anyone will love.
Uncommon Goods Wedding Waltz Personalized Art
If you and your partner are married, and they love all things vintage-esque, opt for this sweet personalized print that commemorates your first dance together. It'll sweep them right off their feet!
L.L. Bean Boat and Tote, Open-Top
Sometimes, a personalized tote is all they need to see that you care. Trust us when we tell you they'll love this heavyweight canvas one with pink handles, especially if it has your name + their name = LOVE embroidered on it.
Knock Knock What I Love about You Book
This adorable fill-in-the-love book is the perfect way to shower your partner with words of affirmation on the sweetest day of the year.
Uncommon Goods Personalized Anniversary Journal
If you're in it for the long haul, this stunning anniversary journal has got you covered from your first to your 60th (GOALS!!) anniversary. Complete with spaces for photos and thoughtful reflection prompts, it's a beautiful way to capture the milestones of your enduring love story.
BoyozDesign Custom Spotify Cover
If you have a special song that reminds you of them, memorialize it with this custom photo art. Take it from us, nothing is cuter than seeing they remembered the song you both sang on your first date.
Uncommon Goods Personalized Ticket to Love Box
Ever had those small coupon books as a kid for last-minute gifts to your parents? Well, consider this Love Box the grown-up, romantic upgrade—it's like the sophisticated, ten times better version of those childhood classics but for your boo instead.
FormadesignCo Initial Heart Custom Embroidered Crewneck
Picture this: Matching sweatshirts with your initials and a special date, almost like your own secret code no one else but them will understand. Honestly, it's hard to come up with anything sweeter than that.
Uncommon Goods Personalized Faux Bois Vase
If you're a fan of giving or receiving flowers on V-Day, snag this personalized vase to add an extra touch of lovey-dovey charm when displaying them.
Pottery Barn Waffle Weave Resort Robe
Matching monogrammed resort robes are the perfect gift if you're planning a romantic staycation this V-Day. We're currently loving this waffle weave one from Pottery Barn, which they'll instantly fall in love with thanks to its soft and cozy texture.
Kate Spade Initial Pendant
Uncertain about their jewelry style? Don't fret. Take a peek at this personalized pendant—it's chic, simple, and sophisticated, seamlessly complementing the pieces they already have in their collection.
PinkeeArt Personalized Street Sign
At first glance, it might seem like a regular street sign. However, it holds the magic of both your names and the year you met. Trust us, it outshines any random piece of artwork, hands down, every single time.
Uncommon Goods Birth Month Flower Grow Kit
For the plant enthusiast in your life, or someone looking to dive into the world of greenery, consider gifting them plants that align with their birth month. It's a much more thoughtful present than just handing over a bouquet.
Uncommon Goods Custom Map Coaster Set
Imagine a map of the place where you first crossed paths, transformed into stylish coasters. Does it even get better than that? We think not.
SwankyBadger Personalized Whiskey Decanter Set
If they appreciate a good sip of hard liquor, consider personalizing this set with a special message and a custom style on the decanter's front. It's the epitome of classy, chic, and heavyweight—cheers!
Uncommon Goods Custom Mixed Birthstone Necklace
Gift them a necklace featuring both your birthstones blended together. It's not only incredibly sweet but also offers some seriously cool color combinations.
Looking to do more V-Day shopping? Check out Cosabella, Lounge & more lingerie deals sure to get your heart racing.