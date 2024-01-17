YouTuber and Reptile Expert Brian Barczyk Dead at 54

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The world of YouTube has said goodbye to a beloved creator.

Brian Barczyk, a reptile and amphibian expert whose educational videos have earned him 5.28 million subscribers, died on Jan. 14 from stage 4 inoperable pancreatic cancer, his team shared on social media. He was 54.

"On behalf of the Barczyk family and our entire team at The Reptarium, it is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Brian Barczyk," read a statement posted to his Instagram on Jan. 15. "More than the guiding light of our organization, Brian's fervent passion for reptiles and wildlife, along with his steadfast dedication to education, has touched innumerable hearts and minds globally."

Praising the YouTuber as a "visionary, mentor, and friend," the statement continued, "For those of us who had the privilege of working alongside him, Brian's absence leaves an immeasurable void. As we navigate this difficult time, we find comfort in the memories and the lasting light of Brian's work. He will be deeply missed but indeed, never forgotten."