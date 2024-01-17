Ryan Gosling Reveals Why His and Eva Mendes' Daughters Haven't Seen Barbie Movie

Watch : Inside Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' Private Relationship

Ryan Gosling is not ready show his kids just how Kenough he is.

The Barbie actor revealed that while his and Eva Mendes' daughters Esmerelda, 9, and Amada, 7, helped him prep for his role as Ken, they haven't seen the movie just yet.

"I don't know if you should watch your father as Ken," Ryan exclusively told E! News at the 2024 Santa Barbara International Film Festival. "I don't know what age is a good age to see your father do that. It gets pretty crazy."

However, his daughters got an inside look when they visited him on set, as he noted, "They've seen little parts of it and they came to set one day when I did a big musical number."

In fact, their love for Barbie was a factor in him taking on the role.

"I knew that they loved it because they kept saying at first, 'Hey, can we go to Target?'" he recalled. "And we go to Target, and then they'd slowly go by the Barbie aisle. And my wife and I sort of realized, 'OK, I think it's time to let them have Barbies.' And no interest in Ken, which was pretty interesting, too."