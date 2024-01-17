Taylor Swift’s Cousin Teases Mastermind Behind Her and Travis Kelce's Love Story

Everything has changed since Taylor Swift started dating Travis Kelce.
At least, that's how her second cousin Danny Frye III feels. As the dirt track racer put it, many Swifties are "trying to figure out who I am lately" after he supposedly helped set up the Grammy winner with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.
"It's been an interesting month or so," he told FloRacing in an interview published Jan. 13. "Made a love connection between her and Travis Kelce."
Though Danny did not expand on how the pulled those invisible strings, he did share a photo of himself hugging Taylor at the Chiefs' Dec. 10 game against the Buffalo Bills and explained how they were "pretty close" as kids.
"We grew up together," he said. "She grew up right outside of Philadelphia up until about high school and then moved to Nashville. Obviously, [she] has been doing alright since moving there."
Danny noted that Taylor's busy schedule makes it a "little bit difficult" to hang out these days, though he has "been to a few Chiefs games" to cheer on her boyfriend.
The professional racer added, "Got to experience a lot of great things."
Neither Taylor or Travis have publicly identify the mastermind who brought them together. However, Travis previously hinted that someone from Taylor's camp played Cupid for the couple, who connected over the summer after he failed to meet her at the Kansas City stop of her Eras Tour in July.
"There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner," the NFL star told WSJ. Magazine in an interview published Nov. 20, noting he later received a text from Taylor. "She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out."
On her part, Taylor thought it was "metal as hell" that Travis "very adorably put me on blast on his podcast" when he was unable to give her a friendship bracelet he had made.
"We started hanging out right after that," the "Karma" singer recalled in her Time's Person of the Year profile in December. "So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I'm grateful for, because we got to get to know each other."
So, does this mean Travis is her end game? Keep reading to find out why he may be The 1 for Taylor.