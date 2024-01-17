Taylor Swift’s Cousin Teases Mastermind Behind Her and Travis Kelce's Love Story

Watch : Taylor Swift Tackles the Cold During Travis Kelce's AFC Wild Card Game

Everything has changed since Taylor Swift started dating Travis Kelce.

At least, that's how her second cousin Danny Frye III feels. As the dirt track racer put it, many Swifties are "trying to figure out who I am lately" after he supposedly helped set up the Grammy winner with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

"It's been an interesting month or so," he told FloRacing in an interview published Jan. 13. "Made a love connection between her and Travis Kelce."

Though Danny did not expand on how the pulled those invisible strings, he did share a photo of himself hugging Taylor at the Chiefs' Dec. 10 game against the Buffalo Bills and explained how they were "pretty close" as kids.

"We grew up together," he said. "She grew up right outside of Philadelphia up until about high school and then moved to Nashville. Obviously, [she] has been doing alright since moving there."

Danny noted that Taylor's busy schedule makes it a "little bit difficult" to hang out these days, though he has "been to a few Chiefs games" to cheer on her boyfriend.