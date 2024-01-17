Influencer Mila De Jesus Dead at 35 Just 3 Months After Wedding

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The fitness community is mourning the loss of a rising star.

Influencer Mila De Jesus has died at age 35, her daughter Anna Clara shared on the Brazilian star's Instagram page on Jan. 15.

"We are very sad to hear of the passing of our beautiful mother," she wrote in Portuguese via translation. "We appreciate all the prayers and condolences. Continue to pray for us Thank you."

A cause of death was not shared.

Mila was known for her candid posts about her weight loss journey, documenting her transformation after undergoing bariatric surgery in 2017 and an abdominoplasty (a tummy tuck procedure) the following year. She said she lost 150 pounds within four years of the former surgery.

"The Secret??" she wrote on Instagram in 2021 via translation. "Don't give up. Persistence. Focused on the mission . What ever you focus on expands Focus on what you really want and enjoy your achievement. Ahhhh and believe in yourself."

Mila believed that her decision to get bariatric surgery—which often reduces stomach size to promote weight loss—truly "changed my life in so many ways," as she explained in November.