The Best Plus Size Workwear That’s Comfy and Cute— Nordstrom Rack, Amazon, Boohoo, SKIMS, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
No matter what you're doing, an amazing outfit will make the situation so much better. If you're wearing a cute outfit that's also comfortable, it's a double win, especially when it comes to office attire. If you're struggling to find plus-size work clothes that are fashionable, you're in the right place. I did all the research so you don't have to.
This top-selling Amazon blazer comes in 17 colors with sizes up to 5X. And, yes, there are pants that go with it. Boohoo has the best blazers, and this teal style is a total must-have. The SKIMS Essential Crew Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit is a staple layering piece, which you'll want in every color. Old Navy comes through with plus-size trousers, which are available in regular, petite, and tall lengths.
If you need more style inspo, here are some E! Shopping Editor approved picks from Amazon, Nordstrom Rack, Boohoo, Good American, Lane Bryant, Forever 21, SKIMS, Torrid, Old Navy, ASOS, and Spanx.
Adrianna Papell Long Sleeve Button-Up Shirt
This is a great work-appropriate top that you can style for so many additional occasions. It comes in 3 colors with sizes up to 3X. If you're looking for more plus size tops from Nordstrom Rack, click here.
London Times Puff Sleeve Smocked Waist Jumpsuit
Why put together an office outfit when you can just wear one piece of clothing. This sophisticated jumpsuit comes in sizes ranging from 14 to 24. Click here for more plus-size jumpsuits from Nordstrom Rack.
The Drop Women's Blake Long Blazer and The Drop Women's Abby Flat Front Pant
This is my go-to blazer. I have it in brown, black, pink, and green. You need one too! It's available in sizes from XS to 5X. It's perfect for the office and outside of work.The matching pants are also a must.
The blazer has 4,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lee Women's Plus Size Ultra Lux Comfort with Flex Motion Trouser Pant
Khakis are a timeless look, for sure. These classic pants also come in black, navy, blue, and grey. Shoppers love this style, leaving 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Sizes range from 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
The Drop Women's Sharon Pleated Detail Pant
Pleated pants are another office staple. You can get them in 3 versatile colorways, with sizes ranging from XXS to 5X.
Boohoo Plus Woven Relaxed Single Breasted Blazer
Look chic and be office-appropriate with a sleek camel blazer. You can also get this style in black. Sizes range from 12-20.
Boohoo Plus Woven Pocket Detail Oversized Blazer
Add a pop of color to your work wardrobe rotation with this gorgeous jewel-toned blazer. You can also get this style in black.
Forever 21 Plus Size Satin Long-Sleeve Shirt
You can't go wrong with a satin shirt. It's effortless, yet elegant, at the exact same time. Sizes are available up to 4X. Click here for more great plus-size workwear from Forever 21.
Boohoo Plus Basic Jersey Knit Single Button Blazer
Go bold with a blue blazer that's super soft.
Boohoo Plus Boucle Blazer
Make your office frenemy green with style envy. This blazer looks so expensive, but it's such an affordable find. It also comes in black and brown.
Boohoo Plus Oversized Double Pocket Detail Blazer
Feel empowered in pink with a stylish, double pocket blazer. If you adore this style, you can also get one in baby blue or black.
SKIMS Essential Crew Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit
This is an absolute office must-have. Wear this on its own, under a cardigan, or layered under a blazer. There are several colors to choose from with sizes ranging from XXS to 5X.
Boohoo Plus Herringbone Tailored Oversized Blazer
Bring a vintage aesthetic to your cubicle with a herringbone blazer.
ASOS Design Mix & Match Suit in Turquoise
If you want to stand out at the office, this turquoise suit is a great pick.
Torrid Vegan Cashmere Vest Sweater
Feel cozy and look polished with a comfy sweater vest. This style also comes in cream.
ASOS Design Curve Oversized Leather Look Dad Blazer
If you adore a leather look, but want to give you neutrals a break, opt for the lavender. Sizes range from 12-26.
Old Navy Extra High-Waisted Pleated Taylor Wide-Leg Trouser Suit Pants for Women
An extra-high waistline is an automatic yes. These office-ready pants are comfy and flattering. There are 11 colors with sizes up to 4X. These pants come in regular, short, and tall lengths.
Lane Bryant Relaxed Fit Velvet Blazer
You can never go wrong with a black blazer, but if you get bored, this velvet fabric is a great way to mix things up.
SPANX The Perfect Pant, Wide Leg
When Spanx called this style "The Perfect Pant," they weren't kidding. These wide-leg pants pull on with zero zippers and buttons. They look so polished, but no need to worry because, yes, they're machine-washable. Sizes are available up to 3X. Get these pants in grey, navy blue, or black.
Good American Scuba Sculpted Blazer
Get a smoothed and sculpted look with this to-selling Good American blazer, which also comes in hot pink.
