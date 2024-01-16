Ellen Pompeo's Teen Daughter Stella Luna Is All Grown Up in Emmys Twinning Moment

Ellen Pompeo is scrubbing in for mom duty.
Not only did the 54-year-old reunite with her Grey's Anatomy costars for one of the best moments at the 2023 Emmy Awards, but she also got to share the red carpet with her daughter, Stella Luna Ivery.
The 14-year-old accompanied the actress to the Jan. 15 award show, wowing fans with just how grown up she is.
While Ellen sported a bedazzled sheer-top and matching bra, black skirt and cute white collar, Stella was twinning in a strapless black jumpsuit, which complemented her tall frame.
Ellen later shared a sweet video of the duo laughing after getting their glam done, captioning the moment on Instagram, "Thank you again, to everyone that made this happen yesterday! We had the best night."
Fans and friends were thrilled with Stella's cameo on her Instagram, with former Grey's Anatomy costar Jessica Capshaw writing, "STELLLLLLLAAAAA!!! So gorgeous and that smile, wow."
Odds are good that the mother-daughter duo has gotten to spend more time together in the past year, as Ellen officially said goodbye to Grey's Anatomy as a series regular in 2023.
"I have a lot that I'm doing," the actress said of her decision to leave Grey's on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2022. "I have three kids, so I take care of them. It's really important for me to be around for them and be more present for them."
In additional to Stella, Ellen shares daughter Sienna May, 9, and son Eli Christopher, 7, with husband Chris Ivery.
Luckily for fans of Grey's Anatomy, creator Shonda Rhimes told E! News that they left Meredith Grey's exit open-ended to "make sure everybody understood that the door's always open—for any of our past characters" to return to the hit show.
And Ellen opened that door a crack wider by reuniting with former Grey's Anatomy costars Katherine Heigl, Chandra Wilson, Justin Chambers and James Pickens Jr. to present the Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Anthology Series or Movie award at the Emmys.
