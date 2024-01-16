Ellen Pompeo's Teen Daughter Stella Luna Is All Grown Up in Emmys Twinning Moment

Ellen Pompeo's 14-year-old daughter Stella Luna Ivery was looking all grown up as the duo shared an adorable mother-daughter moment at the 2023 Emmy Awards.

Ellen Pompeo is scrubbing in for mom duty.

Not only did the 54-year-old reunite with her Grey's Anatomy costars for one of the best moments at the 2023 Emmy Awards, but she also got to share the red carpet with her daughter, Stella Luna Ivery.

The 14-year-old accompanied the actress to the Jan. 15 award show, wowing fans with just how grown up she is.

While Ellen sported a bedazzled sheer-top and matching bra, black skirt and cute white collar, Stella was twinning in a strapless black jumpsuit, which complemented her tall frame.

Ellen later shared a sweet video of the duo laughing after getting their glam done, captioning the moment on Instagram, "Thank you again, to everyone that made this happen yesterday! We had the best night."

Fans and friends were thrilled with Stella's cameo on her Instagram, with former Grey's Anatomy costar Jessica Capshaw writing, "STELLLLLLLAAAAA!!! So gorgeous and that smile, wow."

Ellen Pompeo's $3 Million Hamptons Home

Odds are good that the mother-daughter duo has gotten to spend more time together in the past year, as Ellen officially said goodbye to Grey's Anatomy as a series regular in 2023.

"I have a lot that I'm doing," the actress said of her decision to leave Grey's on The Drew Barrymore Show in 2022. "I have three kids, so I take care of them. It's really important for me to be around for them and be more present for them."

In additional to Stella, Ellen shares daughter Sienna May, 9, and son Eli Christopher, 7, with husband Chris Ivery.

Luckily for fans of Grey's Anatomy, creator Shonda Rhimes told E! News that they left Meredith Grey's exit open-ended to "make sure everybody understood that the door's always open—for any of our past characters" to return to the hit show.

And Ellen opened that door a crack wider by reuniting with former Grey's Anatomy costars Katherine HeiglChandra WilsonJustin Chambers and James Pickens Jr. to present the Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Anthology Series or Movie award at the Emmys.

Keep reading to see more stars on the red carpet at the 2023 Emmy Awards.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Suki Waterhouse

in Valentino and Tiffany 7 Co. jewelry. 

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jessica Chastain

in custom Gucci & Reza jewelry.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White

in custom Giorgio Armani and a Vacheron Constantin watch.

ROBYN BECK / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Taraji P. Henson

in custom Atelier Versace, Alexandre Birman shoes and Simon G jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez

in Oscar de la Renta and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Meghann Fahy

in custom Armani Privé & Bulgari jewelry.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Evan Peters

in Dior Men.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Bella Ramsey

in Prada.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

James Marsden

in Canali. 

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Bill Hader

in Dior Men.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Abby Elliott

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jason Sudekis

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Priscilla Presley

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Jessica Williams

in custom Rodarte.

FREDERIC J. BROWN / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Kathryn Hahn

in Christian Dior.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Calista Flockhart

in Armani Privé.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Leo Woodall

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lauren Ambrose

ROBYN BECK / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Mychal Bella Bowman

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Zawe Ashton

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Tracee Ellis Ross

in Sportmax and Pomellato jewelry.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne

in Schiaparelli.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Kaitlin Olson

in Monse.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lizzy Caplan

in vintage Yohji Yamamoto and Fred Leighton jewelry.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Kumail Nanjiani

in Brunello Cucinelli and IWC Schaffhausen watch.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

J. Smith-Cameron

in Christian Siriano.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Ellen Pompeo

in Monique Lhuillier and REZA jewelry.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Christina Ricci

in Saint Laurent.

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Annaleigh Ashford

in Carolina Herrera.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Henry Winkler

View More Photos From Emmys 2023: Celebrity Red Carpet Fashion
