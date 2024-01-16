Ellen Pompeo's Teen Daughter Stella Luna Is All Grown Up in Emmys Twinning Moment

Watch : Ellen Pompeo & Katherine Heigl Reunite to Talk Grey's Anatomy

Ellen Pompeo is scrubbing in for mom duty.

Not only did the 54-year-old reunite with her Grey's Anatomy costars for one of the best moments at the 2023 Emmy Awards, but she also got to share the red carpet with her daughter, Stella Luna Ivery.

The 14-year-old accompanied the actress to the Jan. 15 award show, wowing fans with just how grown up she is.

While Ellen sported a bedazzled sheer-top and matching bra, black skirt and cute white collar, Stella was twinning in a strapless black jumpsuit, which complemented her tall frame.

Ellen later shared a sweet video of the duo laughing after getting their glam done, captioning the moment on Instagram, "Thank you again, to everyone that made this happen yesterday! We had the best night."

Fans and friends were thrilled with Stella's cameo on her Instagram, with former Grey's Anatomy costar Jessica Capshaw writing, "STELLLLLLLAAAAA!!! So gorgeous and that smile, wow."