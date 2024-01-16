Everything You Need to Upgrade Your Winter Skincare and Beauty Routine, According to Amazon Influencers

We interviewed these Amazon Influencers because we think you'll like their picks. These influencers mentioned are paid spokespeople for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

While winter can be an extra special season for some, full of fluffy snow to play with and nights of cozying up by the fireplace with hot chocolate, for others it can be extra hard on their skin (us included). If you find yourself suffering from dry, cracked skin, chapped lips, and unfortunate skin problems thanks to the cold harsh winter, we have just the things you need. We went ahead and asked the best beauty and lifestyle influencers which products they've been loving lately, and what's been helping them survive the winter season.

If there's any piece of advice we all need to especially follow during this dry season, it's to moisturize, moisturize, and… moisturize even more! Amazon Influencer, Alyssa Lenore, tells E! she's very "into heavily moisturizing and masking for the winter season because that cold dry air really tends to get to your skin. So, I'm definitely moisturizing a lot more during winter." Johnnybell Sanchez, another influencer who's a mom of three, says "I always do moisturizer" and recommends a "L'Occitane moisturizer" like the L'Occitane Hydrating Aqua Reotier Ultra Thirst-Quenching cream, if you're looking to help your skin maintain hydration while giving it a soft glow.

While moisturizing is very important, giving your skin some extra love by adding more meticulous steps to your routine will also do wonders in preventing your skin from suffering. Beauty influencer, Gregoria Reyes-Lou, tells us about her "very lengthy skincare routine and I use it every season no matter what. And it is involving a lot of hydration, a lot of toner, essence, hyaluronic acid, retinol, hydrating masks, oils. Every single thing you could think of. I just, I use it all year round." If adding too many steps to your routine seems overwhelming, only adding this one viral Korean product that instantly saves your skin in just one step is Snail Mucin. Makho Ndlovu, lifestyle influencer and media personality, comments on how much she loves the Korean skincare product, "I really love using Snail Mucin. It's kind of yucky and it's kind of, yes, it has all of that (gooeyness) going on it. The consistency is a little weird but it feels amazing. So I love moisturizing my skin in the winter because it gets dry."

And let's not forget about your beauty routine, which also changes during the winter season along with your skincare. Beauty influencer, Anca Andor, tells us about a winter beauty trend she's been loving lately, "I think in the winter, sometimes it's nice to do less is more. So I think a little bit of blush and mascara even if you don't have a lot of time, just those two together, sometimes it's all you need." Lexi Tobin, proposal planner and Amazon beauty influencer, also lets all the winter brides know which brands she's been loving and are essential during this time of the year, "I've been loving Laura Mercier, Urban Decay, Bare Minerals, Buxom, and Charlotte Tilbury."

If you're ready to upgrade both your winter skincare and beauty routine, keep scrolling for more influencer-loved products that'll instantly give you relief and help you look flawless in the winter.