Why Sofía Vergara Was “Surprised” by Reaction to Joe Manganiello Breakup

Sofía Vergara admitted she thought her divorce from Joe Manganiello, whom she married in 2015, would get quite a different response.

By Leah Degrazia Jan 16, 2024 10:18 PMTags
BreakupsSofia VergaraJoe ManganielloCelebrities
Watch: Sofía Vergara Steps Out With Surgeon Justin Saliman AGAIN

Sofía Vergara expected quite a different reaction to the end of her marriage with Joe Manganiello.

The Modern Family actress, who's become beloved for playing Gloria Delgato-Pritchett on the ABC sitcom, knew her divorce from the Magic Mike actor last year would stir up some talk in the press.

"You're out there and people know—that's part of being a celebrity," Vergara explained during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning on Jan. 14. "I knew it was going to happen. You can't hide those things."

However, the 51-year-old thought the conversation surrounding the split was going to be a little, er, less kind.

"It wasn't bad," the former America's Got Talent judge revealed. "I have to say the press was very respectful and very nice, and I thought that they were going to invent more things. I was surprised that they kind of just said what it was and that was it."

photos
Sofia Vergara's Best Looks

Manganiello, 47, and Vergara were married for eight years before calling it quits in July 2023, and Vergara said she's since been "moving on" with her life. Her latest gig, playing real-life Columbian businesswoman Griselda Blanco on the upcoming Netflix drama series, Griselda, is certainly proof—it's the total opposite of her light-hearted Modern Family role.

"[Griselda] was this Columbian woman in the '70s and the '80s that actually took over the drug dealing business not only in Columbia [but] here in the United States too," Vergara said of the character. "When I thought of Griselda, I wanted her to be like Tony Soprano. I wanted her to be a character you didn't hate even though they are a bad guy."

J. Merritt/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Why Friends Cast Didn’t Host Matthew Perry Tribute at Emmys

2

Rebel Wilson Shares Candid Message After Regaining 30 Pounds

3

All My Children Actor Alec Musser's Cause of Death Revealed

Griselda is set to premiere on Netflix on Jan. 25, less than a year after the Columbia native reflected on going through a "very difficult" time personally and professionally in the wake of her breakup.

"I went through a divorce this year, the SAG strike that went on for so long," Vergara told People in November. "I've seen my friends struggle—some had to take their kids out of their schools or had problems with their mortgages, so it's been a weird, weird year."

Still, she ended on a hopeful note, adding, "It's not like it's bad. I think all the things are resolving, everything is going to be okay and I'm very excited for next year."

Not ready to move on from Vergara and Manganiello's relationship yet? Revisit all their sweetest moments as a couple below.

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic
Oscar-Worthy Date Night

The A-list couple stun at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Beverly Hills on March 12.

Instagram
Ciao Bella

Vergara and Manganiello enjoy a romantic getaway to Italy in the summer of 2022.

Instagram
La Dolce Vita

The two tour the stunning Italian countryside.

Instagram / Sofia Vergara
On-Set Support

Vergara gets support from her hubby and son on set during the final day of filming Modern Family in 2020.

Instagram
The Look of Love

The duo celebrate Valentine's Day 2020 with a sizzling Instagram pic.

Shutterstock
Red Carpet Royalty

Manganiello and Vergara attend the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards in L.A. in January 2020.

Instagram
2020 Vision

The duo celebrate New Year's Eve on Dec. 31, 2019.

Instagram / Sofia Vergara
Birthday Babe

The True Blood alum holds his lady tight while celebrating her 47th birthday in July 2019.

Instagram
I Heart You

The couple shares an adorable photo while celebrating Valentine's Day 2019.

Rich Fury/Getty Images
Hangin' in Hawaii

Vergara presents her other half with The Shooting Star award during the 2019 Maui Film Festival in June 2019 in Wailea, Hawaii.

Instagram
Trick or Treat?

The famous couple got spooky with Sofia Vergara's son Manolo for Halloween 2018.

Instagram
Forever Dinner Date

The duo got all dressed up for a night on the town.

Instagram
Love Like This

We just want to find someone that looks at us like these two look at each other.

Instagram
Happily Ever After

It's a love story, we're so glad they said YES!

Instagram
Pretty in Paradise

The couple enjoyed a much needed vacay together.

Instagram
Crazy in Love

Their love for each other is undeniable!

Instagram
They Shine Bright Like a Diamond

It's no secret that this Hollywood couple shines in everything they do, especially together.

Instagram
JOEchella

Sofia Vergara threw her husband the ultimate Coachella-themed 40th Birthday Bash.

Instagram
You Fancy, Huh?

They are the definition of color-coordinated couple goals.

Instagram
Perfect for Each Other

According to a source, "They work out together, watch football together, go out to eat and to movies."

 

Instagram
Lighting Up Each Other's World

Whether it is the 4th of July or New Years Eve, this happy couple is celebrating together.

Instagram
Getting Some Vitamin Sea

Not sure what we love more: This beautiful couple or the stunning view behind them.

Tara Ziemba/Getty Images
Love on Top

 "Joe makes Sofia feel like she is the most important woman in the world," says our E! insider.

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images

Cutest Couple on the Carpet

Why Netflix & chill when you can get dressed up and attend the Solo: A Star Wars Movie premiere together?

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Cutest Couple on the Carpet

Why Netflix & chill when you can get dressed up and attend the Solo: A Star Wars Movie premiere together?

Instagram
Happiest Together

"I've never seen two people so truly in love. The way they talk to each other, touch each other—it's incredible," said a friend of the couple.

Instagram
Presenting Mr. and Mrs. Manganiello

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello said "I do" on November 21, 2015.

Instagram
Kisses for the Mrs.

According to a friend of the couple, "She thinks he's gorgeous and sexy and she can't get enough of him. He is the nicest guy in the world and treats her like a queen. He's everything."

Instagram
He Put a Ring On It

Joe Manganiello popped the question to Sofia Vergara on December 25, 2014.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Red Carpet Official

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara made their official red carpet debut as a couple at the Star Wars: The Force Awakens world premiere.

photos
View More Photos From Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello: Romance Rewind
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Why Friends Cast Didn’t Host Matthew Perry Tribute at Emmys

2

Rebel Wilson Shares Candid Message After Regaining 30 Pounds

3

All My Children Actor Alec Musser's Cause of Death Revealed

4

Why Sofía Vergara Was “Surprised” by Reaction to Joe Manganiello Split

5

Jimmie Johnson Details “Difficult” Time After Tragic Family Deaths