Why Sofía Vergara Was “Surprised” by Reaction to Joe Manganiello Breakup

Sofía Vergara expected quite a different reaction to the end of her marriage with Joe Manganiello.

The Modern Family actress, who's become beloved for playing Gloria Delgato-Pritchett on the ABC sitcom, knew her divorce from the Magic Mike actor last year would stir up some talk in the press.

"You're out there and people know—that's part of being a celebrity," Vergara explained during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning on Jan. 14. "I knew it was going to happen. You can't hide those things."

However, the 51-year-old thought the conversation surrounding the split was going to be a little, er, less kind.

"It wasn't bad," the former America's Got Talent judge revealed. "I have to say the press was very respectful and very nice, and I thought that they were going to invent more things. I was surprised that they kind of just said what it was and that was it."