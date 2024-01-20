Why TikTok's Viral Sleepy Girl Mocktail Might Actually Keep You Up at Night

Watch : Celebrity Inspired Wellness Routines for 2023

There's nothing worse than losing sleep over, well, sleep.

That's why TikTok has people dreaming up a delicious new drink called the sleepy girl mocktail to help them hit the hay faster. The recipe—tart cherry juice, magnesium powder and a prebiotic soda—was originally posted by influencer Calee Shea in January 2023, and has since made a comeback on the For You Page after influencer Gracie Norton shared her own version.

As she declared of the nighttime drink, "This is working WONDERS!!"

But before you pull out your favorite glass-wear from the cupboard, we got the tea from integrative nutritionist Karina Heinrich about the claims that the sleepy girl mocktail is a cure-all for restlessness.

"People are overwhelmed by what's healthy and what isn't," she exclusively told E! News, "I know it's easy to go on TikTok and someone's telling you this works and it's amazing. But you have to ask yourself what you're willing to try and who the source is."