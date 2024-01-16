RHOSLC's Meredith Marks Shares Her Theory on How Jen Shah Gave Heather Gay a Black Eye

Meredith Marks is weighing in on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's black eye bombshell.
After Heather Gay revealed during the Bravo series' explosive Jan. 2 season four finale that it was, in fact, former costar Jen Shah who injured her eye last season, Meredith is giving her two cents on the shocking confession.
"She didn't say, 'She punched me in the eye,'" the reality star noted during an exclusive E! News interview Jan. 15. "If I had to make my best guess, it happened when they were drunk and running around and being silly."
Meredith's theory comes nearly two weeks after Jen spoke out from prison to deny giving Heather the black eye.
"BRAVO, if I punched Heather in her eye, you guys would have footage to prove it," Jen, who is currently serving a five-year prison sentence for wire fraud and money laundering, wrote on Instagram Jan. 2. "It's clear the show can't live without me since I was brought up at the beginning, middle and end of season 4."
Jen also accused executive producer Andy Cohen of holding a grudge against her because she turned down an interview with him following her legal drama.
"Why would you sit down with someone who 'gave' another cast member a black eye?" the 50-year-old added. "Next story."
Andy's response to the jab?
"I don't want to be captain obvious here, but if we had footage, don't you think we would've aired it?" the Watch What Happens Live host shot back on his radio show SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live Jan. 3. "Heather's saying, 'I don't know how I got the black eye,' and then don't you think we would've cut to the footage with a chyron that said, 'Four hours earlier?'"
