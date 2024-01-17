These Nordstrom Rack & Kate Spade Sales Are the Perfect Winter Pairing, Score Up to 78% Off

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There are some great pairings out there – peanut butter and jelly, Taylor and Travis, lululemon and leggings, Cleopatra and Marc Antony, and more. But the duo that we're really excited about, the two things that are making us click fast, are the major sales over at Nordstrom Rack and Kate Spade. And we're celebrating them now. You can score up to 78% off items from both sites, making them the perfect winter pairing. Get your Sorel boots and Madewell sweaters from Nordstrom Rack and then head over to Kate Spade for some crossbody bags to complete the look.
We're talking 65% off a timeless wool-blend coat from GUESS and a $109 ribbed sweater dress from Steve Madden that hugs all your curves for just $27. And since it's winter, you have to take care of that skin, so there's a skincare set from Clinique that's valued at $60, but it's yours for $22. Plus, amazing price tags on soft saffiano and pebbled leather crossbodies and saddle bags from Kate Spade.
So head over to Nordstrom Rack and Kate Spade Outlet's sales sections to see for yourself. You'll declare it a pairing made in retail heaven.
Kate Spade Deals
Staci Dual Zip Around Crossbody
For a limited time, you can get this Staci crossbody for 77% off. It's made of soft leather and features two zippered pockets, making it the ideal everyday purse. It comes in a few color options, including Grenache, Tusk, Peony Blossom, and Black.
Perry Leather Crossbody
With 12 credit card slots, plus front and back pockets, the Perry Leather Crossbody has plenty of room for your essentials. You can get it in Peach Nectar (which is also Pantone's Color of the Year), Pale Sapphire, and Black, and it's less than $70. That's a great price for a bag you'll use all the time.
Madison Saffiano Leather Saddle Bag
Perfect for practically any occasion, this Madison saddle bag features soft leather, a thick strap, and plenty of pockets. It's available in Candied Red, Conch Pink, and Black. Best of all, it's $260 off the original price.
Elsie Pebbled Leather Crossbody
Available in Baja Rose, Smoky Blue, Warm Beige, and Black, this Elsie crossbody has something for everyone. It's made of soft pebbled leather, and has just enough room for your shopping day essentials. Plus, it's $200 off the original price.
Leila Mini Zip Crossbody
Get this $329 Leila crossbody for just $99. Made of a soft leather with a warm gingerbread color, it's versatile for day, night, or whenever. It's also available in Muted Blue, Black, and Lilac Moonlight.
Monica Crossbody
If you're looking for a bag that can easily transition between cold and warm weather, then your search has ended. The Monica crossbody is a fan favorite bag that can be worn anywhere at anytime, and is guaranteed to come with compliments. Featured here is Enchanted Green, but you can also grab one in Polished Blue, Quill Grey, and Dark Raspberry.
Sadie Envelope Crossbody
The Sadie crossbody is 72% off right now, but it won't be for long. Reviewers rave that it's the "perfect size" and love the classic look. Get yours in Sapphire Ice, Chalk Pink, or Platinum Grey.
Sadie Crossbody
This lightweight crossbody is perfect for running errands, walking the dog, or pairing with a date night fit. One reviewer reported on the size, "Not too small, just right! It's my Goldilocks purse!" Score it in Black, Chalk Pink, or Quartz Pink.
Carson Convertible Crossbody
With a chic gold chain on the top, the Carson crossbody has an elevated look from other bags. A fan reported on the size, "I can fit a small wallet, phone and small accessories with no problem." It's also 70% off the original price.
Chelsea Duffle Crossbody
Your next go-to bag has just arrived. The Chelsea crossbody has plenty of room for your essentials (and more), and features a design that goes with everything in your wardrobe. Grab it in North Star, Violet Spritz, Black, or Platinum Grey, and you'll save $120 off the original price.
Nordstrom Rack Deals
GUESS Double Breasted Belted Wool Blend Coat
This wool-blend double-breasted coat comes with its own timeless elegance and can elevate any look. It features a cinched waist and a removable belt, and reviewers rave about the fit. You'll rave that it's 65% off.
Sorel Hi-Line Hiking Boot
Keep your feet warm and dry this winter with these hiking boots. They feature a leather upper and soft EVA foam in the sole, so they're durable and comfy for miles. Plus, they're 58% off which is really, really nice.
Adornia Paper Clip Necklace
Get this $95 paperclip necklace for just $19. It features a trendy design, 14K gold-plated brass, and is perfect for layering with other other necklaces (or just wearing solo).
Best of Clinique Set (Nordstrom Exclusive)
Valued at $60.50, you can score these Clinique best sellers for just $22. Included in the set is a makeup remover, moisturizer, Almost Lipstick, and black mascara -- ideal for all skin types.
GUESS Faux Leather Asymmetrical Moto Jacket
Featuring an asymmetrical zipper front and a soft, faux leather material, this moto jacket delivers a stylish, yet edgy look for cooler temps. It's also available in Stone, Sage, and Brush.
Maggy London Tie Neck Puff Sleeve Scuba Crepe Dress
With a retro-inspired design and a trendy bow at the neck, this crepe dress is classy and elegant. It's 72% off the original price and several reviewers rave that it's "perfect." It's also available in eight colors.
Sorel Hi-Line Chelsea Boot
If you are on the hunt for a Chelsea boot with a rugged look, then this Sorel Chelsea boot is a solid pick. It's made of waterproof suede and a cushioned EVA sole, so you'll stay comfy and dry in any weather. They feature pull tabs for easily taking on and off, and they're 60% off right now.
Steve Madden Sweater of Intent Midi Dress
Get a smoothing silhouette with this Steve Madden ribbed sweater dress. It fits like a glove and one reviewer noted, "Perfect fall dress for just about any occasion," adding, "Dress it up or down and so cozy!" The best part? It's 74% off.
Great Skin Everywhere Skin Care Set: For Dry to Combination Skin (Limited Edition)
With a $110 value, you can get this limited edition skincare set for just $58. It includes a full and travel size facial soap, clarifying lotion, and moisturizing lotion. Ideal for very dry, dry and dry combination skin types, it promises glowing skin with just three steps. And having two sizes on hand is super convenient.
Free People Cutting Edge Cotton Cable Sweater
This chunky cropped sweater features a boxy fit and a soft, thick knit that pairs great with a flannel top underneath or a long maxi dress. One reviewer glowed, "I love everything about it." You'll love that it's 59% off.
Madewell Brushed Crop Cardigan Sweater
Trendy cropped length? Check. Super soft knit with with wool and alpaca hair? Check. This Madewell cardigan officially has everything. Wear it with your favorite high-waisted pants and you're sure to get compliments. It's 60% off (hell yeah) and comes in a heather fuschia that brings a pop of color to any fit.
Free People Layla Stretch Denim Skirt
With an exposed zipper down the front and a stretchy denim fabric, this Free People skirt might just become your new favorite. It's form fitting and looks so cute with boots.
