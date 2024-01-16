Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella Details Last Day of Brain Cancer Radiation

Isabella Strahan is celebrating a health milestone amid her battle with brain cancer.
The 19-year-old daughter of Michael Strahan detailed her last day of radiation therapy in a vlog posted on YouTube Jan. 16, sharing that she never thought she would be ringing the bell at the hospital to signify the completion of her treatment.
"I'm very excited to finally be done," said Isabella, who was diagnosed with medulloblastoma—a type of malignant tumor—in the base of her brain late last year. "It's been a long six weeks and I'm very happy to finally heal my head after all of this because the side effects and everything get to you."
The video showed Isabella entering the New York Proton Center for her final round of radiation as she was greeted with applause from staff members at the medical center. Isabella shared an emotional hug with her dad and her twin sister Sophia Strahan then rang a large golden bell to mark the watershed moment in her health journey.
After enjoying a celebration dinner with her family at a local Thai restaurant, Isabella returned home to reflect on her health journey.
"My head has hurt a lot, but the thing is you can really tell how much it affects you," she shared in her vlog. "You can feel great one day and then horrible the next. It's frustrating but it is what it is. You can't really control how you feel."
In late October, Isabella underwent surgery to have her tumor removed. She is slated to undergo chemotherapy soon.
"That's my next step," Isabella shared in an interview with ABC News' Robin Roberts on Jan 11. "I'm ready for it to start and be one day closer to being over."
As for Michael, he believes Isabella is "going to crush" her treatment.
"I literally think that in a lot of ways, I'm the luckiest man in the world because I've got an amazing daughter," the Good Morning America host said during the interview. "I know she's going through it, but I know that we're never given more than we can handle."
