Michael Strahan's Daughter Isabella Details Last Day of Brain Cancer Radiation

Watch : Michael Strahan's Daughter Hits HUGE Milestone in Cancer Battle

Isabella Strahan is celebrating a health milestone amid her battle with brain cancer.

The 19-year-old daughter of Michael Strahan detailed her last day of radiation therapy in a vlog posted on YouTube Jan. 16, sharing that she never thought she would be ringing the bell at the hospital to signify the completion of her treatment.

"I'm very excited to finally be done," said Isabella, who was diagnosed with medulloblastoma—a type of malignant tumor—in the base of her brain late last year. "It's been a long six weeks and I'm very happy to finally heal my head after all of this because the side effects and everything get to you."

The video showed Isabella entering the New York Proton Center for her final round of radiation as she was greeted with applause from staff members at the medical center. Isabella shared an emotional hug with her dad and her twin sister Sophia Strahan then rang a large golden bell to mark the watershed moment in her health journey.