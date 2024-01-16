Blac Chyna Shares Update on Her Sobriety After 16-Month Journey

Watch : Blac Chyna Celebrates 10-Months Sober Amid Transformation Journey

Blac Chyna is celebrating each and every milestone.

The former reality star—whose real name is Angela White—gave an update on her sobriety journey, sharing how her boyfriend Derrick Milano helped her celebrate her latest win.

"Grateful for 1 year and 4 months of sobriety, 16 months of blessings," she captioned a Jan. 15 Instagram post. "Thank you, God, for this journey to happiness."

The post included a video showing off the display Derrick—who she's been dating for over a year—left for her to commemorate the occasion. The songwriter laid out sticky notes bearing the numbers 1-16 in a line throughout their hallway, each number representing a single month and each card bearing an encouraging note. He also left balloons by the 12 and 16 cards, marking the year and 16 month milestones.

The pathway of numbers also led to a celebratory cake.

"Thank you Derrick!" Chyna can be heard saying in the video, adding of her next major year milestone, "Going for the two y'all. Peace and blessings."