Blac Chyna Shares Update on Her Sobriety After 16-Month Journey

Blac Chyna is celebrating each and every milestone.
The former reality star—whose real name is Angela White—gave an update on her sobriety journey, sharing how her boyfriend Derrick Milano helped her celebrate her latest win.
"Grateful for 1 year and 4 months of sobriety, 16 months of blessings," she captioned a Jan. 15 Instagram post. "Thank you, God, for this journey to happiness."
The post included a video showing off the display Derrick—who she's been dating for over a year—left for her to commemorate the occasion. The songwriter laid out sticky notes bearing the numbers 1-16 in a line throughout their hallway, each number representing a single month and each card bearing an encouraging note. He also left balloons by the 12 and 16 cards, marking the year and 16 month milestones.
The pathway of numbers also led to a celebratory cake.
"Thank you Derrick!" Chyna can be heard saying in the video, adding of her next major year milestone, "Going for the two y'all. Peace and blessings."
The 35-year-old's post was full of encouraging comments from fans, and from those who could relate to Chyna's journey.
"So proud of you! You can do it. I have been sober for 7 years! I believe in you," wrote one user, while another added, "I love that you celebrate monthly milestones! I have 27 months. Every day is a blessing!"
And Derrick showed further love for his girlfriend, writing in the comment section alongside the heart and prayer hand emojis, "Let's go! Proud of you always. I love you! Keep leading by example & being you."
Chyna's sobriety is part of an overall transformative journey she embarked on over a year ago. Another aspect of this new chapter has been a reversal of the various plastic surgery procedures she'd had done in the past, including undergoing breast and butt reduction surgeries, having her facial fillers dissolved and the removal of a tattoo.
"I'm just ready to get back to Angela," she said in a video last May. "Blac Chyna's Blac Chyna and I feel like I've outgrown that and it's just time for a change."
The mom of two—she shares son King Cairo Stevenson, 11, with ex Tyga and daughter Dream Kardashian, 7, with ex Rob Kardashian—provided an update on this process at the close of 2023, sharing she underwent another procedure to further reduce the size of her breasts, something her doctor recommended they do in stages.
And as she looks to the coming year, she's ready to continue her transformative journey.
"I'm just really excited for 2024," she said in the video shared on Dec. 31. "Like 2023 really showed me a lot about myself and you guys were right there and supporting me, and I just can't thank y'all enough."