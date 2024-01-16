Blake Lively Proves Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Bond Lives on With America Ferrera Tribute

Watch : America Ferrera Wants a 3rd "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants"

Magical jeans or not, the bond lives on.

After America Ferrera was honored with the SeeHer Award at the 2024 Critics Choice awards, her Sisterhood Of the Traveling Pants costar Blake Lively reacted with a heartfelt tribute on social media.

"Give this woman every stage, every statue and every microphone forever please," the Gossip Girl star wrote on her Instagram Stories Jan. 15 alongside a video of America's speech at the Critics Choice Awards. "My god we are blessed to orbit in the same times as you my sister, @americaferrera."

America, who was recognized with the SeeHer award for her advocacy around gender equality, made sure to thank those who have helped her throughout her two decades in Hollywood.

"When I started working over 20 years ago — that seems impossible, I know — but it seemed impossible that anyone could make a career portraying fully dimensional Latina characters," the Barbie actress reflected during the Jan. 14 award show. "But because of writers, directors, producers and executives who are daring enough to rewrite outdated stories and to challenge deeply entrenched biases, I, and some of my beloved Latina colleagues, have been supremely blessed to bring to life some fierce and fantastic women."