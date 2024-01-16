Blake Lively Proves Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Bond Lives on With America Ferrera Tribute

Magical jeans or not, the bond lives on.
After America Ferrera was honored with the SeeHer Award at the 2024 Critics Choice awards, her Sisterhood Of the Traveling Pants costar Blake Lively reacted with a heartfelt tribute on social media.
"Give this woman every stage, every statue and every microphone forever please," the Gossip Girl star wrote on her Instagram Stories Jan. 15 alongside a video of America's speech at the Critics Choice Awards. "My god we are blessed to orbit in the same times as you my sister, @americaferrera."
America, who was recognized with the SeeHer award for her advocacy around gender equality, made sure to thank those who have helped her throughout her two decades in Hollywood.
"When I started working over 20 years ago — that seems impossible, I know — but it seemed impossible that anyone could make a career portraying fully dimensional Latina characters," the Barbie actress reflected during the Jan. 14 award show. "But because of writers, directors, producers and executives who are daring enough to rewrite outdated stories and to challenge deeply entrenched biases, I, and some of my beloved Latina colleagues, have been supremely blessed to bring to life some fierce and fantastic women."
She added, "Because of that we have had the chance to bring through some deeply layered Latina characters and characters that I could not have seen growing up."
Fellow Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star Amber Tamblyn joined Blake in sharing high praise for America, commenting under the 39-year-old's Instagram post about her speech, "You're extraordinary and that's all there is to it. I love you."
As much as the Sisterhood costars have gushed about one another on social media in the years since filming the mid-aughts movies, they also still show their support IRL.
In fact, Blake, Amber and the fourth member of their sisterhood Alexis Bledel showed up for America at a Barbie screening last month, which the A Simple Favor star shared a glimpse into on social media. In the snaps, the quartet posed with director Greta Gerwig in their Barbie-inspired looks before changing into comfy clothes and hanging on the couch.
Alongside the photos, Blake reflected on their long bond. "I was so happy to celebrate my denim sister @americaferrera. She's the heart and soul of @barbiethemovie because she's the heart and soul of everything she's a part of."
"That speech she gives as Gloria felt as close to real as anything I've ever seen on screen. Because that's who she is. She's that spectacular, passionate, inspiring and full of heart in her own life," the 36-year-old continued. "I've known her for 20 years. Since I was 16. I've watched her live, grow, soar, fall, make, break, push, fight, win, create, forge, disrupt, way make, lead, lead, lead."
As she put it: "Pants = Love. Love your sisters. Love yourself."
