LeAnn Rimes Shares She Had Surgery to Remove Precancerous Cells

LeAnn Rimes wants those who aren't up to date on their checkups to start singing a different tune.
Stressing the importance of routine exams, the two-time Grammy winner shared she recently underwent a procedure to remove precancerous cells after the results from her annual Pap smear came back abnormal.
"Yesterday, I underwent a minor surgery," she wrote in a Jan. 13 Instagram post, "and I wanted to share what I went in for because I think it's an important reminder to get our annual screenings in order to catch changes that may be taking place within the body early on."
As Rimes explained, she went in for her Pap smear "several months back" and it wasn't the first time the results returned as abnormal.
"In fact, I've had abnormal paps since I was 17," the 41-year-old continued, "and through regular pap smears and colposcopies, my doctors have been keeping an eye on any cellular changes that could be taking place."
The latest appointment revealed she had "high grade" cervical dysplasia—a condition where abnormal cells grow on the surface of the cervix, according to Cleveland Clinic.
After consulting with her doctor, Rimes said they decided to do a Loop electrosurgical excision procedure (LEEP) to remove the cells. And for the "Can't Fight the Moonlight" singer, it was an important reminder to keep on top of her health—a lesson she encourages her fans to follow.
"I've always been open about my health challenges and this time around is no different," she added. "I think it's important to share what we are going through with one another, and on another level, for me, as someone who has a platform to be able to raise awareness for issues such as psoriasis, mental health and now, women's wellness and the importance of annual screenings and early detection. So, ladies, please don't put off getting your annual pap. my men, too… make sure you get your annual physical, minus the pap smear."
Ultimately, Rimes hopes that sharing her story will lead to more open conversations.
"Early stages of cervical cancer don't usually involve symptoms, so annual screenings and early detection can be lifesaving," she noted, "and I believe, the more shares and conversations we have around women's wellness, the more we take the ewww factor out of talking about vaginas and put the power back in our hands, to be able to take the best care of our bodies that we can."