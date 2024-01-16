Eva Mendes Proves Why Ryan Gosling Is Far From Being Just Ken

Watch : 2024 Critics' Choice Awards: See the Best Dressed Stars

Eva Mendes cannot get Kenough of this viral reaction.

As Ryan Gosling's stunned expression to "I'm Just Ken," the power ballad he sings in Barbie, winning Best Original Song at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards made waves online, his longtime love weighed in with a sweet shoutout.

Eva shared a gif of his star's iconic reaction, captioning the Jan. 15 post, "I LOVE HIM!!!!"

And she wasn't the only one who showed Ryan some love after the win. Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham gushed about the moment, commenting "So brilliant!"

And during the Jan. 14 award show, music producer Mark Ronson—who wrote the track alongside Andrew Wyatt—highlighted the actor's talent and charm.

"Ryan Gosling, this is as much your award as ours," he said during his acceptance speech. "You made the audience fall in love with this song with your matchless performance, so thank you."

And while Eva, 49, who previously told fans she wouldn't be joining Ryan for red carpet events as they keep their personal life out of the spotlight, she has made it clear she's his No. 1 fan on social media.