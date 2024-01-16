All My Children Actor Alec Musser's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Content warning: This story discusses suicide.

Details surrounding Alec Musser's death have been shared.

Three days after the All My Children actor's passing, the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled he died by suicide, according to an online report posted Jan. 16.

This update from authorities comes after the 50-year-old, who portrayed Del Henry on the soap opera, was found deceased at his home in Del Mar, Calif., on Jan. 13.

As news of Musser's passing was made public, his fiancée Paige Press paid tribute to her late partner with a photo from the day they got engaged. "I am never taking off my ring," she wrote on Instagram Stories. "@alecmusser I love you forever."

Fellow actors, including Musser's Grown Ups costar Adam Sandler, also shared heartfelt messages in his honor.

"I loved this guy," he wrote on Instagram Jan. 13. "Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man."