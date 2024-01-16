All My Children Actor Alec Musser's Cause of Death Revealed

Content warning: This story discusses suicide.
Details surrounding Alec Musser's death have been shared.
Three days after the All My Children actor's passing, the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office has ruled he died by suicide, according to an online report posted Jan. 16.
This update from authorities comes after the 50-year-old, who portrayed Del Henry on the soap opera, was found deceased at his home in Del Mar, Calif., on Jan. 13.
As news of Musser's passing was made public, his fiancée Paige Press paid tribute to her late partner with a photo from the day they got engaged. "I am never taking off my ring," she wrote on Instagram Stories. "@alecmusser I love you forever."
Fellow actors, including Musser's Grown Ups costar Adam Sandler, also shared heartfelt messages in his honor.
"I loved this guy," he wrote on Instagram Jan. 13. "Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man."
"Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love," he continued. "A true great sweetheart of a person."
After reading Sandler's message, Press thanked the actor for his kind words.
"He spoke so highly of you and I know working on grownups was one of the best times of his life," she commented on his post. "My heart is so broken."
On Jan. 16, Press shared a note of gratitude to her supporters.
"Having @alecmusser favorite coffee this morning and reading through all of the heartfelt and kind messages memories everyone has been sending me," she wrote on Instagram Story. "I appreciate all of you."