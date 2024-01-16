Rob Kardashian is Dancing Through Fatherhood in Rare Video of Daughter Dream

Watch : Inside Dream Kardashian's Butterfly-Themed 6th Birthday Party

Rob Kardashian has found his perfect dance partner in daughter Dream.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum showed off the 7-year-old's awesome dance moves on social media, proving there are no two left feet in their house.

In the clip, which was posted without sound to Rob's Instagram Story, Dream—who Rob shares with ex Blac Chyna—busts a move in what looks to be her bedroom. For her performance, Dream matched her pink-themed room, rocking a light pink pant and shirt set which she styled with a furry, cheetah-inspired jacket.

The post comes as a rare occurrence for Rob, 36, who stays out of the limelight and doesn't often post on social media. Instead, Dream's aunt Khloe Kardashian is often the one to share insight into life with her Dream, with whom she has a special bond.

In fact, it was the Good American founder who threw an epic bash for Dream's seventh birthday back in November. The festivities kicked off with a glam team for Dream which led into an all-pink celebration, featuring a massive outdoor balloon arch, a ball pit, face masks, DIY lip gloss and a station for Dream and her friends to customize their own toiletries bags.