Rob Kardashian is Dancing Through Fatherhood in Rare Video of Daughter Dream

Rob Kardashian shared a rare look into life at home with his and ex Blac Chyna's 7-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Jan 16, 2024 7:36 PMTags
Rob KardashianCeleb KidsKardashiansCelebritiesDream Kardashian
Watch: Inside Dream Kardashian's Butterfly-Themed 6th Birthday Party

Rob Kardashian has found his perfect dance partner in daughter Dream.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum showed off the 7-year-old's awesome dance moves on social media, proving there are no two left feet in their house. 

In the clip, which was posted without sound to Rob's Instagram Story, Dream—who Rob shares with ex Blac Chyna—busts a move in what looks to be her bedroom. For her performance, Dream matched her pink-themed room, rocking a light pink pant and shirt set which she styled with a furry, cheetah-inspired jacket. 

The post comes as a rare occurrence for Rob, 36, who stays out of the limelight and doesn't often post on social media. Instead, Dream's aunt Khloe Kardashian is often the one to share insight into life with her Dream, with whom she has a special bond

In fact, it was the Good American founder who threw an epic bash for Dream's seventh birthday back in November. The festivities kicked off with a glam team for Dream which led into an all-pink celebration, featuring a massive outdoor balloon arch, a ball pit, face masks, DIY lip gloss and a station for Dream and her friends to customize their own toiletries bags. 

photos
Khloe Kardashian's 7th Birthday Party for Niece Dream Kardashian

And of course, no birthday party would be complete without sugary treats, and Khloe delivered. Dream's celebration included confectionary delights such as cookies decorated with her face, macarons, a shaved ice bar and a three-tiered cake decorated in with spa-themed images. 

Instagram (Rob Kardashian)

Trending Stories

1

All My Children Actor Alec Musser's Cause of Death Revealed

2

Jimmie Johnson Details “Difficult” Time After Tragic Family Deaths

3

Rebel Wilson Shares Candid Message After Regaining 30 Pounds

Khloe—who is mom to daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 3, with ex Tristan Thompson—has previously spoken to her connection with Dream and how she considers her niece to be like another daughter. 

"I absolutely love being a mom to people," she said during an episode of The Kardashians last July. "I love mothering people. It's so in my blood just to be a mom. I wouldn't have it any other way."

Keep reading for more of Dream Kardashian's cutest moments over the years. 

Instagram
All Smiles

How sweet is this photo of Dream with her bag of candy at the store?

Instagram
Back to School

Dream was all smiles about beginning the 2022/2023 school year.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Model Status

Just like her famous aunts, Dream knows how to pose for the perfect picture.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Candy Science

Dream out her science skills to the test with a colorful experiment using Skittles and water.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Vacation Relaxation

Dream enjoyed a tropical drink while on Khloe's birthday trip to Turks and Caicos with the family in July.

Instagram
A Star

Dream Kardashian appeared in an ad with Kris Jenner for Amazon Glow and sweetly stole the spotlight. 

Instagram
Good Vibes Only

"Dream and I wish you Peace and love only," Khloe posted in June 2022.

Instagram
Baking Peach Cobbler

Blac Chyna posted a video of her and her daughter baking some peach cobbler in May 2022.

Instagram
Love From Aunt KoKo

Khloe shared this sweet selfie on Nov. 11 following Dream's Barbie birthday party thrown by Rob.

Instagram
Barbie Girl

Rocking a pink and silver Barbie ensemble, Dream adorably posed in the giant photo-op while celebrating her fifth birthday.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Wonder Woman

Dream channels her inner superhero.

Instagram
A Sweet Family Hand-Me-Down

"She found Robert's shirt when Robert was just a child," Rob's January 2021 post read.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Daddy's Wonder Woman

Rob Kardashian shared this photo of his daughter on Instagram in January 2021, writing, "My Queen wanted to be her favorite superhero — WONDER WOMAN — so here she is."

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Dad's Mini-Me

Dream Kardashian looked just like dad Rob Kardashian in this snap from November 2020.

Instagram
Sweet Dream

In July 2020, Rob took to Instagram and shared this sweet smiling pic of his daughter.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Summertime Snack

"Eat up Dreamy bean," Rob wrote for this post.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Sandy Sweetie

"Sand baby," her father penned online.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Scenic View

"See the line where the sky meets the sea?" Rob noted on this picture.

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Stylist Dream

"She dressed herself," the caption read on social media. "But she rocking the Dodgers hat let's go"

Rob Kardashian/Instagram
Rawr!

Dream rocked the leopard-print trend like no one else!

Instagram
Night, Night!

"Night night," Rob wrote alongside this cute nighttime pic of Dream.

In Costume

Dream on Halloween!

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Party Pals

Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian celebrates her third birthday alongside Kim Kardashian and Chicago West.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Birthday Love!

"Happy Birthday sweet Dreamy! We all love you so very much!," Rob gushed. "Going through my phone and see so much of you and Saint makes my heart so happy that you all are so close and have each other."

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Happy B-Day, Dream!

Dream celebrated her third birthday in style! On Sunday, Nov. 10, Rob shared a sweet photo series to Instagram that pictured his daughter looking happy as can be on a helicopter ride with her dad. 

Twitter
Play Date

Rob's little girl is all smiles while playing on a jungle gym.

Instagram
Hat's Off

Rob posted a pic of his "little lady" wearing an adorable sun hat by the pool.

Instagram
Bathing Beauties

Dream and cousin True cool off during a hot summer day in August 2019.

Instagram / Rob Kardashian
Sweet Treat

Dream appreciates the wonders of a good vanilla milkshake. We get it! 

Twitter / Rob Kardashian
Uncle Kanye

"Best picture ever @kimkardashian," Rob tweeted, captioning this sweet photo of his daughter smiling with uncle Kanye West around Father's Day. 

photos
View More Photos From Dream Kardashian's Cutest Pics
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

All My Children Actor Alec Musser's Cause of Death Revealed

2

Jimmie Johnson Details “Difficult” Time After Tragic Family Deaths

3

Rebel Wilson Shares Candid Message After Regaining 30 Pounds

4

Summer House's Sam Feher and Kory Keefer Break Up

5

Rob Kardashian is Dancing Through Fatherhood in Rare Video of Dream