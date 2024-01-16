Rob Kardashian is Dancing Through Fatherhood in Rare Video of Daughter Dream

Rob Kardashian has found his perfect dance partner in daughter Dream.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum showed off the 7-year-old's awesome dance moves on social media, proving there are no two left feet in their house.
In the clip, which was posted without sound to Rob's Instagram Story, Dream—who Rob shares with ex Blac Chyna—busts a move in what looks to be her bedroom. For her performance, Dream matched her pink-themed room, rocking a light pink pant and shirt set which she styled with a furry, cheetah-inspired jacket.
The post comes as a rare occurrence for Rob, 36, who stays out of the limelight and doesn't often post on social media. Instead, Dream's aunt Khloe Kardashian is often the one to share insight into life with her Dream, with whom she has a special bond.
In fact, it was the Good American founder who threw an epic bash for Dream's seventh birthday back in November. The festivities kicked off with a glam team for Dream which led into an all-pink celebration, featuring a massive outdoor balloon arch, a ball pit, face masks, DIY lip gloss and a station for Dream and her friends to customize their own toiletries bags.
And of course, no birthday party would be complete without sugary treats, and Khloe delivered. Dream's celebration included confectionary delights such as cookies decorated with her face, macarons, a shaved ice bar and a three-tiered cake decorated in with spa-themed images.
Khloe—who is mom to daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 3, with ex Tristan Thompson—has previously spoken to her connection with Dream and how she considers her niece to be like another daughter.
"I absolutely love being a mom to people," she said during an episode of The Kardashians last July. "I love mothering people. It's so in my blood just to be a mom. I wouldn't have it any other way."
Keep reading for more of Dream Kardashian's cutest moments over the years.