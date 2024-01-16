Jimmie Johnson Details "Incredibly Difficult" Time After Tragic Family Deaths

Watch : NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson Breaks His Silence Amid Family Tragedy

Jimmie Johnson is sharing an update on his family after their horrifying tragedy.

Seven months after the NASCAR driver's relatives died in an apparent murder-suicide, he's sending a message of gratitude to his fans.

"First and foremost, thank you for the support," Jimmie said on Today Jan. 16. "Friends and family, fans far and wide have been extremely supportive, and that's helped us through this incredibly difficult time."

"We're managing the best we can, and that's really all you can do," he continued, "so thank you for the support and the continued support."

On June 26, three of Jimmie's relatives—including his wife Chandra's parents Jack and Terry Janway as well as his 11-year-old nephew Dalton—were killed in a shooting in Oklahoma.

The following day, Muskogee Police Department shared more details on the fatal incident, confirming in a press release that dispatch received a call from a woman who stated there was a "disturbance" and someone had a gun.