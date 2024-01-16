Jimmie Johnson Details "Incredibly Difficult" Time After Tragic Family Deaths

NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson, whose father-in-law, mother-in-law and 11-year-old nephew were killed in a fatal June shooting, detailed his family's journey after heartbreak.

Watch: NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson Breaks His Silence Amid Family Tragedy

Jimmie Johnson is sharing an update on his family after their horrifying tragedy.

Seven months after the NASCAR driver's relatives died in an apparent murder-suicide, he's sending a message of gratitude to his fans.

"First and foremost, thank you for the support," Jimmie said on Today Jan. 16. "Friends and family, fans far and wide have been extremely supportive, and that's helped us through this incredibly difficult time."

"We're managing the best we can, and that's really all you can do," he continued, "so thank you for the support and the continued support."

On June 26, three of Jimmie's relatives—including his wife Chandra's parents Jack and Terry Janway as well as his 11-year-old nephew Dalton—were killed in a shooting in Oklahoma.

The following day, Muskogee Police Department shared more details on the fatal incident, confirming in a press release that dispatch received a call from a woman who stated there was a "disturbance" and someone had a gun.

"When officers arrived on scene they saw a subject laying in the hallway inside the front door," chief of police Johnny Teehee said in the release. "Shortly after arriving officers heard another gunshot from further inside the house. Officers conducted a rescue of the subject laying inside the hallway and determined the subject was deceased."

"Once enough officers arrived on scene," he added, "a search of the residence was conducted and two more subjects were found deceased inside the residence."

At the time, police officials confirmed to E! News that their deaths were being investigated as a murder-suicide and that Terry was thought to be the primary suspect.

"We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson's family," NASCAR said in a statement to E! in late June. "The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson & Janway families."

One month later, Jimmie addressed the tragedy in a heartbreaking note. "Our family is devastated by the profound loss of Lynn, Jack and Dalton Janway," he wrote in a July 28 Instagram post. "We have been humbled by the outpouring of love and support during this unthinkably sad time and remain grateful for all of your compassion."

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

If you or someone you know needs help, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

