These Are the 26 Beauty Products That Amazon Can’t Keep In Stock

The best part about shopping on Amazon is finding all of those hidden gems that completely changed your life. You probably never even realized you needed them until you started using them every day, not to mention you can always find a good deal. This is especially true when it comes to beauty. From skincare to body care, makeup and hair care, Amazon has thousands of products, many of which have gone viral on social media. But which ones are actually worth the hype? Well, we did the digging for you and found 26 of the best beauty products that Amazon can't keep in stock because they're so darn good.
From Sol de Janeiro's famous hair and body mist to L'Oreal's beloved colour riche lipsticks and CeraVe's popular hydrating cleanser, Amazon has lots of best-sellers from brands you already love. But, you'll also find unsung heroes from lesser known brands that are just as good — and backed by thousands of reviews and 5-star ratings — like this dual-ended eyeshadow stick that's so easy to use. So if you're wondering which products are actually worth the hype, read on for a list of 26 beauty products that Amazon can't keep in stock.
tweexy Hinge Untippable Nail Polish Bottle Holder
Make at-home manicures a breeze with this nail polish bottle holder that fits any size bottle. It has a grippy base that adheres to flat surfaces and an adjustable hinge, both of which help prevent spills.
SOL DE JANEIRO Hair & Body Fragrance Mist
We all know and love the iconic Sol De Janeiro hair and body mist. With six scents to choose from, you'll find one that fits your vibe. It has 22,400+ 5-star ratings.
Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush
With over 55,900 5-star ratings, this brush makes detangling wet hair way less painful. It has an ergonomic handle and flexible bristles that glide through your hair with ease.
3 Pieces African Bath Sponge
These African net sponges exfoliate skin leaving it soft and smooth. You can use it with your fave body wash and the quick-dry mesh fabric can be cut to size. They have 10,700+ 5-star ratings.
Kitsch Dermaplaning Tool
Use these dermaplaning tools to remove dead skin cells and unwanted hair, making your makeup apply so smoothly. It has 10,400+ 5-star ratings.
BS-MALL Makeup Sponge Set
It's probably time for you to re-up on makeup sponges, and this seven-piece set (which includes a mini sponge) is the perfect option. Plus, it comes in five colors.
Samnyte Hair Wax Stick
This best-selling wax stick is the only product you need to perfect slicked back buns and ponytails or tame fly aways. It has 25,600+ 5-star ratings.
CeraVe Daily Moisturizing Lotion for Dry Skin
This highly-rated moisturizing lotion is packed full of ceramides and hyaluronic acid to keep your skin hydrated. You can use it from head to toe, including your face. It has 41,200+ 5-star ratings.
L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche
This iconic lipstick from L'Oreal, which has over 25,600 5-star ratings, is infused with Argan oil and vitamin E, leaving a beautiful sheen of color on your lips. Not to mention, it comes in a whopping 65 shades.
Pimoys 6 Pieces Powder Puff
These TikTok viral powder puffs have over 16,100 5-star ratings. That's because they make powder application flawless, creating a blurring effect. Suitable to use with dry and wet products, you can throw these puffs in the wash and use them over and over.
La Roche-Posay Lipikar Balm AP+ Intense Repair Body Lotion
Made with thermal water, ceramides, and shea butter, this body lotion helps restore dry skin by providing up to 48 hours of moisture. It has 19,000+ 5-star ratings.
Vanicream Daily Facial Moisturizer
If it ain't broke don't fix, which is why this long-time favorite Vanicream facial moisturizer has over 12,100+ 5-star ratings. It contains hyaluronic acid and ceramides to deliver hydration and is fragrance-free making it perfect for sensitive skin.
COSRX Acne Pimple Patch
How did we survive before pimple patches? This 24-pack of hydrocolloid patches sucks the gunk out of blemishes, helping them to heal faster. They're hardly noticeable since they're transparent, which means you can wear them while you're out running errands.
CeraVe Hydrating Facial Cleanser
This daily facial cleanser is tough on dirt and bacteria but soft on your skin. It's made with hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and glycerin which cleanse your skin without stripping it. It has an impressive 88,800+ 5-star ratings.
Mighty Patch™ Original patch from Hero Cosmetics
Boasting a nearly perfect rating, these pimple patches absorb gunk from your pimples, leaving them smaller, flatter, and less inflamed in just eight hours. They have 20,200+ 5-star ratings.
DERMORA Golden Glow Under Eye Patches
These gold under eye patches feel so luxurious, but only cost $10. Ideal to use before makeup applications, these patches reduce puffiness, diminish dark circles, and provide extra moisture. Put them in the fridge for a cooling sensation. They have 23,600+ 5-star ratings.
Julep Eyeshadow 101 Crème to Powder Waterproof Eyeshadow Stick
This eyeshadow stick, which has a gel-to-cream shadow on one end and a blending sponge on the other, makes applying eyeshadow so much easier. It comes in over 30 shades and three finishes. It has 27,800+ 5-star ratings.
Eclat Skincare Vitamin C Face Serum
With over 25,000+ 5-star ratings, this vitamin C serum helps diminish dark spots, brighten skin, and soothe texture thanks to its potent formula containing vitamin E and ferulic acid in addition to vitamin C.
SHEGLAM Color Bloom Liquid Blush
Blush is all the rage these days and this liquid blush is a great choice. It has a sponge applicator for ease and a lightweight blendable formula. Choose from 14 beautiful shades.
DUcare Kabuki Foundation Brush
This best-selling kabuki brush makes for a flawless foundation application whether you prefer liquid, cream, or powder formulas. The synthetic bristles don't absorb excess product and seamlessly blend out product. It has 23,000+ 5-star ratings.
Kitsch Satin Hair Scrunchies
Help prevent hair breakage and frizz by using these satin hair scrunchies instead of rubber bands. They come in 10 colorways and have 26,200+ 5-star ratings.
L'Oreal Paris Telescopic Mascara
This fan-favorite mascara has a thin, flexible wand that lengthens and separates lashes without being clumpy. It has 27,300+ 5-star ratings.
Hula Home Continuous Spray Bottle for Hair
This spray bottle makes it easy to refresh day-old hair styles. It has a super satisfying continuous mist that dampens hair in an instant. It has 31,900+ 5-star ratings.
Handcraft Blends Castor Oil with Rosemary Oil for Hair Growth
If your goal is hair growth, try out this best-selling blend of castor and rosemary oil which will help strengthen, lengthen, and hydrate hair. You can even use it on your eyebrows and eyelashes.
Metene Shower Brush with Soft and Stiff Bristles
Use this best-selling dual-sided shower brush to wash and exfoliate skin. One side has soft bristles for cleansing while the other has hard bristles to buff away dead skin. The long wooden handle makes it easy to tackle hard-to-reach areas. It has 18,900+ 5-star ratings.
ANIBEST Satin Bonnet
No matter your hair type, this satin bonnet will help protect your hair and maintain styles while you sleep. It has a self-tie band that will stay put all night long, no matter how much you toss and turn.