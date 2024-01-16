Harry Styles Was Considered for This Role in Mean Girls

Watch : Harry Styles & Taylor Russell Hold Hands During Stroll

Now this Mean Girls cameo would have been pretty grool.

The musical film's directors Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne revealed they initially wanted Harry Styles to make an appearance. And for those already picturing him as Aaron Samuels, try again as the director duo had an even more iconic role in mind for the "Golden" singer: Glen Coco.

In fact, Styles immediately came to mind when they were casting, as Perez recalled to The Hollywood Reporter in an article published on Jan. 13, "I remember us going, could we ask, like Harry Styles?"

Of course, Glen Coco—a character named after a real-life person writer and star Tina Fey knew while growing up— has a small, but memorable moment in the original Mean Girls. The brief but endlessly quotable scene comes as the character receives four candy cane grams, prompting Damian (dressed as Santa Claus) to exclaim, "You go, Glen Coco."