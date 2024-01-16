Harry Styles Was Considered for This Role in Mean Girls

Now this Mean Girls cameo would have been pretty grool.
The musical film's directors Arturo Perez Jr. and Samantha Jayne revealed they initially wanted Harry Styles to make an appearance. And for those already picturing him as Aaron Samuels, try again as the director duo had an even more iconic role in mind for the "Golden" singer: Glen Coco.
In fact, Styles immediately came to mind when they were casting, as Perez recalled to The Hollywood Reporter in an article published on Jan. 13, "I remember us going, could we ask, like Harry Styles?"
Of course, Glen Coco—a character named after a real-life person writer and star Tina Fey knew while growing up— has a small, but memorable moment in the original Mean Girls. The brief but endlessly quotable scene comes as the character receives four candy cane grams, prompting Damian (dressed as Santa Claus) to exclaim, "You go, Glen Coco."
But despite Harry's name being initially tossed around—as it would take a heartthrob like the "As It Was" singer to accrue all those Christmas candies—ultimately the directors came up with another plan.
"We were like, hold on, we love to break the fourth wall: What if we are all Glen Coco?" Jayne added to THR. "So, after 20 years, we can all feel like Glen Coco."
So, instead of showering the Don't Worry Darling star with the peppermint treats, the audience gets to be Glen Coco, and the candy canes are tossed directly at the camera. It ultimately may be a better fit for the character too, as the original Glen Coco was played by a formerly uncredited extra, David Reale, whose face was not even shown in the hit 2004 scene.
And while Harry doesn't make an appearance in the new film, it is full of stars like Reneé Rapp, Gen Z stud Christopher Briney, and a very special cameo from an original Mean Girls cast member.
If you want to see who, you'll have to see the new film in theaters now. Meanwhile, read on for more secrets on the original movie.