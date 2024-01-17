Cuffed During Cuffing Season? Here Are The Best Valentine's Day Gifts For Those In A New Relationship

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

So, it happened. Cuffing season finally worked its magic this time around, and you've officially graduated from the dreaded talking stage or situationship to an actual relationship. Congratulations, bestie, you did it! If you're not too familiar with the term "cuffing season," it's the time of year when us Single Pringles try our best to Mingle & find someone to snuggle with through the colder months & beyond; according to the interweb, it typically lasts from October through February-March. While the timeline isn't strictly defined, the consensus appears to be that the season wraps up on Valentine's Day, a.k.a the most romantic day of the year. While you've successfully made it past the hardest part of the dating course, there's still a big hurdle left before you're officially out of the woods: finding the perfect V-Day gift for your new boo that's meaningful & sentimental but not burdensome, something that shows you care but doesn't set the bar too high, too fast (after all, there'll hopefully be many more holidays & special occasions spent with your partner where you can spoil each other). All in all, this first Valentine's Day as a couple can be an absolute minefield to navigate, especially when you're in a new relationship.

But, of course, that's what we're here for! We want your Valentine's Day to be filled with nothing but happiness, love, and excitement for your new relationship, and that's why we scoured the internet to find the best gift ideas for your new boo that are sure to make you their favorite valentine — ever. From sweet treats & thoughtful letters to cute sweatshirts & playful coupons, these picks will have your significant other saying, "Roses are red, violets are blue. This is the best Valentine's Day ever, all thanks to you."