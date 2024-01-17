Cuffed During Cuffing Season? Here Are The Best Valentine's Day Gifts For Those In A New Relationship

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
So, it happened. Cuffing season finally worked its magic this time around, and you've officially graduated from the dreaded talking stage or situationship to an actual relationship. Congratulations, bestie, you did it! If you're not too familiar with the term "cuffing season," it's the time of year when us Single Pringles try our best to Mingle & find someone to snuggle with through the colder months & beyond; according to the interweb, it typically lasts from October through February-March. While the timeline isn't strictly defined, the consensus appears to be that the season wraps up on Valentine's Day, a.k.a the most romantic day of the year. While you've successfully made it past the hardest part of the dating course, there's still a big hurdle left before you're officially out of the woods: finding the perfect V-Day gift for your new boo that's meaningful & sentimental but not burdensome, something that shows you care but doesn't set the bar too high, too fast (after all, there'll hopefully be many more holidays & special occasions spent with your partner where you can spoil each other). All in all, this first Valentine's Day as a couple can be an absolute minefield to navigate, especially when you're in a new relationship.
But, of course, that's what we're here for! We want your Valentine's Day to be filled with nothing but happiness, love, and excitement for your new relationship, and that's why we scoured the internet to find the best gift ideas for your new boo that are sure to make you their favorite valentine — ever. From sweet treats & thoughtful letters to cute sweatshirts & playful coupons, these picks will have your significant other saying, "Roses are red, violets are blue. This is the best Valentine's Day ever, all thanks to you."
Aly Lou Corgi Valentines Day Card
Keep it light & affectionate with this cheeky (pun apologetically intended) Valentine's Day card. The inside features an adorable illustration, but there's still plenty of space for you to be as cheesy, romantic, witty, or emotional as you want. Not to mention, there's a ton of designs for you to choose from, from adorable & light-hearted to bold & spicy.
CustomTrendyGoods Custom Embroidered Initial Heart Sweatshirt
Show your partner they're safe to wear their heart on their sleeve when they're with you by gifting them this custom embroidered sweatshirt. It's subtle but thoughtful, and as a plus, you now have an extra sweatshirt you can steal from them (or buy a matching one with their initial on it)! You can choose from a wide range of thread colors, sweater colors, and sweater style (crewneck or hoodie).
Create Your Own Reel Viewer
Your relationship may have just started, but it's never too early to preserve all the cherished memories you've made together so far with this custom reel viewer. Pair the childhood nostalgia-inspiring gadget with a personalized reel, and get ready to relive your favorite memories together. As time passes and you make more amazing memories together as a couple, you can order more reels to add to your collection! Soon, you'll have your own mini library of highlights that grows along with your relationship.
Soufeel Film Roll Customized Keychain with Personalized Camera Memory Reel
Similarly, this personalized film roll keychain is a meaningful & unique (yet affordable) gift that is sure to please. A mini photo album & keychain in one, this gift can be customized with 10 photos and hooked onto any wallet, purse, handbag, or set of keys. (It's worth noting that the keychain has options for five, 15, and 20 photos as well!)
Every Day We Wear Pink Bundle
If your boo is pop culture-savvy or a beauty guru, this Mean Girls-inspired bundle is the perfect V-Day gift. The set features five fan-fave pink products, including the restocked Jelly Pop Dew Primer, for a look that's just so fetch. It also comes with the Camo Liquid Blush, Liquid Metallic Eyeshadow, Cream Glide Lip Liner, and Glow Reviver Lip Oil — basically everything you need to create your perfect day or night look. Even more perfect, Valentine's Day 2024 happens to fall on a Wednesday, and of course, on Wednesdays we wear pink.
CuteButRude I Kinda Like You Mug
If you went from playing cat & mouse for a month (or two or three) to reading all the books beside their bed, this adorable mug is the perfect gift to capture the essence of your relationship. The mug is available in two sizes, and it's crafted from high-quality ceramic that's microwave-safe & dishwasher-safe, according to the brand.
Twelve South AirFly SE
For a practical gift that your partner will appreciate & actually use, the AirFly SE is the way to go. This nifty gadget allows you to transmit audio from in-flight entertainment, gym equipment, gaming devices, TVs and more to your wireless headphones or earbuds. It's equipped with a battery life of 20+ hours, and it automatically goes into pairing mode when turned on for seamless functionality that reaches up to 33 feet.
The AirFly SE has 8,300+ five-star reviews on Amazon, with one shopper writing, "I saw someone with one of these on an airplane and immediately was like "that's amazing and also I can't believe I don't have that already." I am so glad I bought one for myself, as it means I can watch airplane entertainment on my airpods. And not only that, but this can pair with two headphones at the same time, so my girlfriend and I can each watch with both of our headphones in. Super slick. And high quality, works like a charm. I've already started buying them as gifts for family and friends and everyone loves them too!"
Bliss Collections Love Coupons for Him or Her - 15 Cards
These cute coupons are perfect for any partner whose primary love language is acts of service or quality time. The set includes 15 cards that each feature a redeemable deal that ranges from funny (e.g., "Chore Pass," "Lovers' Quarrel Victory") to intimate (e.g., "Full Body Massage," "Breakfast In Bed") and even spicy ("Anywhere. Anytime"). There's even one "Special Request" card where your partner can fill in the blank!
With Love Cookie & Brownie Gift Box
You really can't go wrong with this darling gift box packed with delectable treats that are baked with love — as the saying goes, "The way to a person's heart is through their stomach." This thoughtful box includes a scrumptious assortment of handmade desserts that will steal their hearts, from classic fudge walnut brownies & chocolate chip cookies to butterscotch blondies & more.
All Natural Shop Date Night Ideas Scratch Off Card Game
Switch up the usual dinner date plans with this scratch-off card game that includes 35 exciting date challenges and one rule: Once you scratch off the challenge card, you must complete the adventure date (no take backs!). But, don't worry about diving straight into the deep end, because each card has useful categories on the bottom to help you get a better idea of what kind of date you're about to go on, along with a key explaining each category.
According to one Amazon shopper, "We rarely have time to do anything anymore since we work 6a-7p jobs. But when we're off every other weekend we make it a point to do one of these cards! I love them, they're creative, on the cheap side, and makes our time even more memorable. Thank you."
We're Not Really Strangers Couples Edition Card Game
If you're ready to get deep (emotionally — come on, now!) with your partner, this couples card game is like the cool older sister of "21 Questions." The game features three levels (Perception, Connection, Reflecction) and 150 questions & wild cards that are meant to empower meaningful connections and strengthen your relationship.
The game has 6,000+ five-star reviews on Amazon, and according to one shopper, "I highly recommend this game to every couple out there! Me and my partner have been together for 6 years and we spent 3 hours playing this game and we didn't even get through level one yet. Really take the time to think about each question and don't rush through it! Can't wait to see what the other levels are like."
COSRX Snail Mucin Sheet Mask - Pack of 10
Whether your partner has a multi-step daily skincare regimen or none at all, these COSRX sheet masks are sure to be a hit. The masks are drenched in the brand's cult-fave, bestselling snail 96 mucin power essence, which delivers deep hydration and nourishment to your skin. These masks are also the perfect opportunity to have your next date night at home, staying in & doing skincare together. That counts as a love language, right?
Ahuja Pour Femme 3.4oz EDP Spray for Her
I love perfumes, and I've emptied out my piggy bank quite a bit throughout the years trying to find perfumes that not only smelled nice on the tester strips at the mall but actually complemented my skin's pH, lasted a long time, and had a unique, lasting impact. As you might imagine, it's super rare that I come across a fragrance that checks off each box. Ahuja's Pour Femme perfume, however, meets all my criteria & more. The intoxicating blend of iris, jasmine & vanilla is elegant, feminine, and impressionable; it smells so luxurious (especially compared to the price tag)! The moment I knew this perfume was a keeper was when I received compliments from my mom (who is notoriously picky about fragrances — even more than I am) not once, but twice.
W Whiskoff Whiskey Glass Set of 2
Toast to your new relationship with this classy whiskey glass set, complete with whiskey glasses, slate coasters, steel tongs, granite chilling stones, and a black velvet carrying bag. The kit comes present-ready in a luxurious wooden box, and the glasses are designed with elegant, twisted detailing that will instantly elevate any pour.
One Amazon shopper raved, "VERY nice whiskey glass set for a guy (or anyone who likes whiskey/bourbon). Sturdy, packaged well, comes just like photos. Priced well. I am gifting this to someone, along w a nice bottle of whiskey! Makes a beautiful gift or a nice addition to a bar."
Homedics Bubble Bliss Deluxe-Foot Spa
Bring the spa to your partner with this deluxe foot spa that's equipped with an active bubble functionality for soothing tired feet. The spa also features a heat maintenance capability for keeping the water temperature right where you like it, along with toe-touch controls and built-in massage nodes for gently massaging the bottoms of your feet.
According to one Amazon shopper, "Wow... I didn't expect much. I thought it was a bit of a con. But this is a real slice of heaven. And quickly lowers somatic stress. As well as being great for the feet. The aeration actually works. And this design is so great it makes me wonder what the ones are like for a lot more money. Yes... I am just real pleased with my purchase. Enjoy."
PeonyLacePaperie Personalized Open When Envelopes + Note Cards
If you're still stuck on what to get your partner for Valentine's Day, write them a letter. Or, letters. These Open When Letters allow you to write messages in advance to your significant other to open during a specific moment, so you'll be right there to support them when they might need it most. There are tons of occasion ideas that you can choose from (or you can come up with your own!), and there are different package options ranging from five envelopes/cards to 60 envelopes/cards.
One Etsy shopper raved, "OMG! This gift was perfect. I gave these notes to my boyfriend the day I was leaving to go back to California. We are long distance and these notes are perfect for him when we are not together. Definitely buying another set!"
Now that you've picked out the perfect gift for your partner, it's time to start planning your outfit! Check out these hot lingerie deals from Cosabella, Lounge Underwear, SKIMS & more that are sure to get your heart racing for Valentine's Day.