A Guide to Michael Strahan's Family World

Watch : Michael Strahan's Daughter Hits HUGE Milestone in Cancer Battle

Michael Strahan wears a lot of hats, and not just the kind that keeps his head warm when the temperature dips below zero during Fox NFL Sunday.

Rather, the multifaceted Pro Football Hall of Famer simply has a lot going on at any given time, day (co-hosting Good Morning America), night (hosting Pyramid) or weekend (see above). But Michael's heart belongs to his family, and the former New York Giants defensive end has no qualms about sacking the rest of his schedule when one of his kids needs him.

And Isabella Strahan, one of his daughters with ex-wife Jean Muggli, has been thankful for her dad's solid presence: The 19-year-old shared in a Jan. 11 interview with GMA's Robin Roberts that she's being treated for medulloblastoma, which according to the Journal of Clinical Neuroscience accounts for 20 percent of childhood brain tumors. The USC freshman underwent emergency surgery in Los Angeles on Oct. 27—which puts her procedure and post-op recovery right around the time Michael took several weeks off from GMA and NFL Sunday.