A Guide to Michael Strahan's Family World

Michael Strahan wears a lot of hats, and not just the kind that keeps his head warm when the temperature dips below zero during Fox NFL Sunday.
Rather, the multifaceted Pro Football Hall of Famer simply has a lot going on at any given time, day (co-hosting Good Morning America), night (hosting Pyramid) or weekend (see above). But Michael's heart belongs to his family, and the former New York Giants defensive end has no qualms about sacking the rest of his schedule when one of his kids needs him.
And Isabella Strahan, one of his daughters with ex-wife Jean Muggli, has been thankful for her dad's solid presence: The 19-year-old shared in a Jan. 11 interview with GMA's Robin Roberts that she's being treated for medulloblastoma, which according to the Journal of Clinical Neuroscience accounts for 20 percent of childhood brain tumors. The USC freshman underwent emergency surgery in Los Angeles on Oct. 27—which puts her procedure and post-op recovery right around the time Michael took several weeks off from GMA and NFL Sunday.
"It's important to let people see that there is hope and you just have to go into every day with the best attitude, which is what she does," Michael told Robin of his daughter's motivation for sharing what she's going through with the world after initially keeping her diagnosis private. "I literally think that, in a lot of ways, I'm the luckiest man in the world because I've got an amazing daughter. I know she's going through it, but I know that we're never given more than we can handle and that she is gonna to crush this."
Isabella has finished a course of radiation and will be starting chemotherapy next month at Duke Children's Hospital in North Carolina, which she plans to share on her YouTube channel.
Naturally, Isabella's got a huge cheering section, starting with her dad and twin sister Sophia Strahan—and Michael acknowledged that this whole experience has made him realize that he needs support, too.
"You'd think I'm the athlete, the tough guy...the father in the family," he said. "It is not about any of that. It has really made me change my perspective on so many things."
Keep reading to get to know Michael Strahan's blended family: