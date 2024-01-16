Suspected Long Island Serial Killer Rex Heuermann Charged With Murder of 4th Woman

Watch : Police Call Long Island Serial Killer Suspect Rex Heuermann a "Demon"

Suspected Long Island serial killer Rex Heuermann has been charged with another murder.

During a Jan. 16 hearing, Heuermann—who has already been charged with the murders of three sex workers—was charged with a fourth killing, per court documents viewed by E! News. The 59-year-old has been indicted in connection with the 2007 disappearance and murder of 25-year-old Maureen Brainard-Barnes, whose remains were found three years later.

Just as he did to the charges of killing Melissa Barthelemy, 24; Megan Waterman, 22; and Amber Lynn Costello, 27, Heuermann has once again pleaded not guilty to the new charges in connection to Brainard-Barnes' death, per NBC New York.

E! News has reached out to Heuermann's attorney Michael Brown for comment but has not heard back.

"He's looking forward to fighting these charges," Brown said at a news briefing after the hearing, during which his client reportedly did not speak. "And we're doing that."

Heuermann is being held without bail and faces multiple life sentences without the option for parole if convicted.