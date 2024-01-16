Suspected Long Island Serial Killer Rex Heuermann Charged With Murder of 4th Woman

Suspected Long Island serial killer Rex Heuermann has been charged with another murder.
During a Jan. 16 hearing, Heuermann—who has already been charged with the murders of three sex workers—was charged with a fourth killing, per court documents viewed by E! News. The 59-year-old has been indicted in connection with the 2007 disappearance and murder of 25-year-old Maureen Brainard-Barnes, whose remains were found three years later.
Just as he did to the charges of killing Melissa Barthelemy, 24; Megan Waterman, 22; and Amber Lynn Costello, 27, Heuermann has once again pleaded not guilty to the new charges in connection to Brainard-Barnes' death, per NBC New York.
E! News has reached out to Heuermann's attorney Michael Brown for comment but has not heard back.
"He's looking forward to fighting these charges," Brown said at a news briefing after the hearing, during which his client reportedly did not speak. "And we're doing that."
Heuermann is being held without bail and faces multiple life sentences without the option for parole if convicted.
Per NBC News, at the news conference held after the hearing, Suffolk County DA Raymond A. Tierney said of Brainard-Barnes, "She was a devoted sister, mother, daughter. She is sorely missed by those that loved her. It has been an honor and a privilege to work these cases and provide that small measure of closure for the family members."
Heuermann was ultimately tied to this fourth murder after authorities found female hair on a buckle from one of the three belts allegedly used to restrain Brainard-Barnes. He'd been previously arrested in July 2023 for the three other murders after authorities connected Heuermann to cell phone bills and credit card records which allegedly corresponded to cell site locations for burner phones used to arrange meetings with the three victims.
Brainard-Barnes' now 24-year-old daughter Nicolette, who was only 7 at the time of her mother's disappearance, also spoke during the news conference.
"Her loss drastically changed the trajectory of my life," she said, per NBC News. "There were countless times I needed her and she was not there. I remember she read to me every night and now I can no longer remember the sound of her voice. I wish she was here today, but she was taken from us."
She continued, "The indictment of the grand jury has brought hope for justice. I know that she would want me to speak out for her."
