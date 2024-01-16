Bachelor Nation's Clare Crawley and Husband Ryan Dawkins Welcome First Baby Via Surrogate

Watch : Bachelor Nation's Clare Crawley Expecting First Baby

Clare Crawley is starting a whole new journey: motherhood.

The Bachelorette alum and husband Ryan Dawkins welcomed a baby girl via surrogate, Clare announced Jan. 15.

"She's here!" the reality star wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside a photo of her hugging Ryan, who has two kids from a previous relationship. "Healthy + beyond loved. Dream come true."

And while Clare—who starred on Juan Pablo Galavis' season of The Bachelor in 2014 before moving on to Bachelor Winter Games, Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelorette—has yet to reveal her daughter's name, she has one picked out.

"For the last 10 years I've had the same dream over and over," she captioned a July video in which she revealed the baby's sex. "The dreams were so vivid and real of my baby coming into my life. All the beautiful details down to the gender and name. So this special moment was not a surprise for me!"