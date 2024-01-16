Why Sharon Osbourne Doesn't Regret Ozempic After Cautioning Against It

Sharon Osbourne isn't letting her body transformation weigh her down.
More than two years after taking Ozempic—a type 2 diabetes medication—for weight-loss purposes, the Osbournes alum shared how feels about slimming down at a rapid pace.
"I don't regret it," the 71-year-old said on the Jan. 15 episode of the U.K. talk show Loose Women. "Everything with weight with me was, 'I want it now.' The injections that I was on worked, and it just seems that now I can't put anything on."
Although Sharon began using the medication in December 2022, she hasn't taken it for quite some time. However, she noted that she's been unable to gain weight after losing 40 pounds.
"If I could," she continued, "I'd put back another 10 [pounds]."
This isn't the first time the Talk U.K. host detailed her experience with Ozempic. Just two months ago, she cautioned against it.
"Be careful what you wish for," she told the Daily Mail in an interview published Nov. 17. "My warning is don't give it to teenagers, it's just too easy."
She continued, "You can lose so much weight and it's easy to become addicted to that, which is very dangerous."
At the time, Sharon admitted she didn't anticipate how much weight she would lose on Ozempic.
"I'm too gaunt and I can't put any weight on," she told the U.K. outlet. "I want to, because I feel I'm too skinny. I'm under 100 pounds and I don't want to be."
She added, "I can't afford to lose any more."
