Better Call Saul Just Broke an Emmys Record—But It's Not One to Celebrate

Better Call Saul has earned 53 Emmy nominations, but has never won one, making it the most snubbed show in Emmys history.

By Brahmjot Kaur Jan 16, 2024 5:03 PM
Time might not heal these wounds.

Though Better Call Saul was nominated for seven awards at the 2023 Emmys, the Breaking Bad prequel starring Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn didn't nab a single trophy at the Jan. 15 show. Which, unfortunately, keeps with tradition. After all, over its six-season run, the AMC show has been nominated 53 times—and has zero wins, making it the series with the most Emmy losses. 

Not that the cast sees themselves as anything but winners. 

"We all truly feel proud of the work we created," Rhea told The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the Emmys, "and [co-creator] Peter Gould, even if I wasn't on this show, nailed the final season and the finale and that's a really hard thing to do."

"I guess I'd be lying if I didn't say who doesn't want to run up on stage and go, ‘Thanks for recognizing our last time out here,'" the 51-year-old continued. "But I have a feeling we'll feel that way about our show no matter what."

And while they may have been snubbed by the Emmys time and again—Succession took home the top prize of Outstanding Drama Series—Better Call Saul has found success elsewhere. 

Take, for instance, at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards, where the show won Best Drama Series, Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Giancarlo Esposito and Best Actor in a Drama Series for Bob.

Michele K. Short/AMC/Sony Picture

And in the end, the viewers' love is the only win that matters. 

"Thanks for giving us a chance," Bob shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, when the series finale aired in August 2022. "We came out of maybe a lot of people's most favorite show ever, and we could have been hated for simply trying to do a show, but we weren't. We were given a chance, and hopefully, we made the most of it. Thank you for staying with us."

So who did beat out Better Call Saul at the Emmys? Read on for all the winners…

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Last of Us
WINNER: Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
WINNER: Sarah Snook, Succession
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Brian Cox, Succession
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Jeremy Strong, Succession
WINNER: Kieran Culkin, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series 

Alan Ruck, Succession
Aleksander Skarsgård, Succession
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Theo James, The White Lotus
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbot Elementary
Barry
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
WINNER: The Bear
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
WINNER: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series 

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series 

Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Henry Winkler, Barry
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Limited Series or Anthology Series

WINNER: Beef
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fleishman is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef
Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Anthology Series or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
WINNER: Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Anthology Series or Movie

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Joseph Lee, Beef
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Young Mazino, Beef

Outstanding Talk Series

WINNER: The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race
WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race
Suvivor
Top Chef
The Voice

