Better Call Saul Just Broke an Emmys Record—But It's Not One to Celebrate

Though Better Call Saul was nominated for seven awards at the 2023 Emmys, the Breaking Bad prequel starring Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn didn't nab a single trophy at the Jan. 15 show. Which, unfortunately, keeps with tradition. After all, over its six-season run, the AMC show has been nominated 53 times—and has zero wins, making it the series with the most Emmy losses.
Not that the cast sees themselves as anything but winners.
"We all truly feel proud of the work we created," Rhea told The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the Emmys, "and [co-creator] Peter Gould, even if I wasn't on this show, nailed the final season and the finale and that's a really hard thing to do."
"I guess I'd be lying if I didn't say who doesn't want to run up on stage and go, ‘Thanks for recognizing our last time out here,'" the 51-year-old continued. "But I have a feeling we'll feel that way about our show no matter what."
And while they may have been snubbed by the Emmys time and again—Succession took home the top prize of Outstanding Drama Series—Better Call Saul has found success elsewhere.
Take, for instance, at the 2023 Critics' Choice Awards, where the show won Best Drama Series, Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Giancarlo Esposito and Best Actor in a Drama Series for Bob.
And in the end, the viewers' love is the only win that matters.
"Thanks for giving us a chance," Bob shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, when the series finale aired in August 2022. "We came out of maybe a lot of people's most favorite show ever, and we could have been hated for simply trying to do a show, but we weren't. We were given a chance, and hopefully, we made the most of it. Thank you for staying with us."
