The 23 Most Fashionable Lululemon Finds That Aren’t Activewear—Sweaters, Bodysuits, Belt Bags, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Lululemon has such a devoted following. If you've never shopped the brand, you may be wondering what makes it stand out among its contemporaries. Once you buy one item, you'll so get the hype. When you shop lululemon, you're getting investment pieces made from durable, stretchy fabric that feels so soft no matter how many times you wash it. Of course, those qualities are essential for workout gear, but don't sleep on the other lululemon items.
If you can't get enough of the lululemon activewear, you're going to love the other styles the brand has to offer. Get the most flattering (and comfortable) look with a lululemon bodysuit that you can layer with everything. There are luxurious sweaters that you'll want to live in every day. These wide leg pants are perfect for work and weekends. Or you can accessorize with the always-trending belt bags. You really can have a whole wardrobe full of lululemon. Here are some E! Shopping Editor-approved finds that are not activewear.
lululemon Accessories
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L
Carry this belt bag on those days when you just need the essentials. This mini bag has enough room for your phone, keys, and other small must-haves. It is available in 8 colors. You can carry it as a shoulder bag, crossbody, or waist bag.
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L Wunder Puff
If you adore lululemon belt bags, you need this puffed up version of the always-trending accessory. This style also comes in white and grey.
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag Large 2L Fleece
The fleece belt bag gives that cozy look and feel you'll be obsessed with. It comes in 3 colorways.
lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece
If you love the fleece belt bag, but prefer a more compact size, you'll love the 1L version. It comes in brown and black.
lululemon Textured Fleece Bucket Hat
The bucket hat trend is still going strong. This fleece style also comes in black.
lululemon Wunder Puff Crossbody Camera Bag 2L
Go hands-free with a puffer bag that you can use as a crossbody and a shoulder bag. It also comes in white.
lululemon Quilted Grid Crossbody Bag 5L Fleece
A puffy sherpa tote bag is the ultimate winter accessory. This one comes with a long strap so you can wear it as a crossbody or shoulder bag.
lululemon City Adventurer Backpack Micro 3L Fleece
The coolest part of this bag is that you can adjust the strap to make it a crossbody or a backpack. It comes in 3 colors.
lululemon Sweaters and Tops
lululemon Relaxed-Fit Cotton-Blend Turtleneck T-Shirt
This is the most polished t-shirt you'll ever own. It has a sophisticated turtleneck look. It comes in 3 colors.
lululemon Alpaca Wool-Blend V-Neck Sweater
Luxuriate in softness with this chic sweater, which comes in 2 colors.
lululemon Side-Cinch Ribbed Cardigan
Make your plain cardigans jealous with this style. It has ties on the sides, which you can cinch to customize your fit. It comes in 4 colorways.
lululemon Collared Merino Wool-Blend Sweater
Get in on the coquette trend with a super-soft, collared sweater. It comes in 3 gorgeous colorways.
lululemon Cable-Knit Relaxed-Fit Sweater Vest
This royal blue hue is nothing short of divine. Wear this textured sweater vest on its own, over a t-shirt, on top of a long-sleeve shirt, and countless other ways. The styling possibilities are endless with this one.
lululemon Bodysuits
lululemon Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu High-Neck Sleeveless Bodysuit
You'll want one of these bodysuits in every color. They have a high neck, so they're office appropriate and the perfect complement to your favorite cardigan. They're chic, slimming, and oh-so-comfortable.
lululemon Heavyweight Cotton T-Shirt Bodysuit
This bodysuit is the epitome of "chic without even trying." You get that effortlessly cool look of cuffed sleeves and the slimming effect of a high-quality bodysuit. It comes in 2 colors.
lululemon Wundermost Ultra-Soft Nulu Turtleneck Bodysuit
It doesn't get more classic than a turtleneck. This bodysuit is next-level flattering, cinching your waist in all the right places without discomfort. Wear it on its own or style it as a layering piece with your other favorites.
lululemon lab Cupro Cropped Long-Sleeve Polo Shirt
Get a preppy, yet relaxed, look with this chic cropped polo shirt.
lululemon Sneakers and Shoes
lululemon Restfeel Women's Slide
Slide into comfort with these shoes. They are great for a post-workout recovery or just when you're lounging around. These come in a handful of colors.
lululemon Chargefeel Mid Women's Workout Shoe
These lightweight sneakers were designed for running and training. They come in lots of colors and they've been recommended by The Bachelor alum Rachael Kirkconnell.
lululemon Chargefeel Low Women's Workout Shoe
Get anchored security and optimal agility with these lightweight sneakers. They come in lots of colors.
lululemon Pants
lululemon City Sleek Slim-Fit 5 Pocket High-Rise Pant
These everyday essentials are classic, stretchy, and sweat-wicking.
lululemon Light Utilitech Cargo Pocket High-Rise Pant
Yes, lululemon even makes cargo pants. This practical style comes in 6 versatile colorways.
lululemon City Sleek 5 Pocket High-Rise Wide-Leg Pant Full Length Light Utilitech
These seem like jeans, but they're so comfortable with a sleek, wide-leg look. There are 5 colorways.
How much is lululemon shipping?
You will get free standard shipping on all lululemon orders, no minimum purchase required.
Does lululemon have return fees?
Returns at lululemon are free and seamless. You can return online orders via mail or in-person at your local lululemon store.
What is lululemon's most popular product?
There are many lululemon products with a very loyal following. One of the most popular items is the leggings, specifically the Align Pant, which are made from stretchy, super-soft, sweat-wicking fabric.
