Why RuPaul’s Drag Race Alum Princess Poppy Dressed as a Goblin for 2023 Emmys

Dresses, and gowns, and goblins? Oh my!

Among the many head-turning couture looks gracing the 2023 Emmy Awards red carpet, one in particular was a standout—and no, it wasn't anything by Dior, Versace or Gucci. It was Princess Poppy's green goblin getup that immediately stole the show. Now, the RuPaul's Drag Race alum is revealing why she opted for such a frighteningly unusual look.

"I wanted to take everything that is rude and ugly about the usual decorum of awards and do the complete opposite," she told The Lost Angeles Times during the Jan. 15 ceremony. "I wanted to be a troll, to literally and figuratively troll the Emmys."

She continued, "The whole purpose of doing this is a way to showcase that the rules of fashion—and rules of beauty and bulls--t—I think it's more beautiful to show up like this than to show up how you normally would at an awards show."

In fact, the look speaks to Princess Poppy's own realizations about life in the spotlight.