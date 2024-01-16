Why RuPaul’s Drag Race Alum Princess Poppy Dressed as a Goblin for 2023 Emmys

Princess Poppy turned heads when she showed up at the 2023 Emmy Awards as a green goblin. Now, the Drag Race star is revealing the inspiration for her spooky look.

Dresses, and gowns, and goblins? Oh my!

Among the many head-turning couture looks gracing the 2023 Emmy Awards red carpet, one in particular was a standout—and no, it wasn't anything by Dior, Versace or Gucci. It was Princess Poppy's green goblin getup that immediately stole the show. Now, the RuPaul's Drag Race alum is revealing why she opted for such a frighteningly unusual look. 

"I wanted to take everything that is rude and ugly about the usual decorum of awards and do the complete opposite," she told The Lost Angeles Times during the Jan. 15 ceremony. "I wanted to be a troll, to literally and figuratively troll the Emmys."

She continued, "The whole purpose of doing this is a way to showcase that the rules of fashion—and rules of beauty and bulls--t—I think it's more beautiful to show up like this than to show up how you normally would at an awards show."

In fact, the look speaks to Princess Poppy's own realizations about life in the spotlight. 

The drag queen explained that when she was just starting out in the industry, she felt an "insurmountable amount of pressure to look gorgeous and beautiful" before realizing, "Oh wait, I can do the opposite."

Jay L. Clendenin / Contributor

And it was the opposite she did when walking the carpet with her Drag Race costars. Princess Poppy's eye-catching look was just one highlight of her night as the competition show brought home the win for Outstanding Reality Competition Program, as well as an individual win for host RuPaul

So what did her fellow celebrities think of the spooky attire?

"The looks I've gotten have been priceless," she joked, adding that Christina Ricci approached her during the evening and gushed of the look, "Oh, that's disgusting."

To see more of Princess Poppy and the rest of the stars to walk the 2023 Emmys red carpet, keep reading.  

