Dakota Johnson's Trainer Megan Roup Wants You to Work Out Less

Watch : Break a Sweat With Megan Roup's Sculpt Society Workout

Here's something you don't hear often from a trainer: You should be working out less.

Yes, really, insists pro Megan Roup, who's built her entire fitness empire beloved by Sofia Richie, Dakota Johnson and more stars around her less-is-more philosophy. "We've been trained, especially women, like, we need to be doing an hour of cardio day," she explained in an exclusive interview with E! News. "And to be honest, it's bulls--t."

She, too, once bought into the idea that she had to spend hours of her life at the gym "and it's really the complete opposite," insisted the former Brooklyn Nets dancer. "To me, building a habit around movement is all about committing to less so that you can show up more. It's not sustainable to work out hours a day."

Which is why she advocates both her celebrity clients and those that sweat through the on-demand and live routines on her platform The Sculpt Society "commit to shorter workouts so that they can consistently show up," said Roup. "I would so much rather them do a five- or 10-minute workout five days a week than one long, grueling workout once a week and then feel guilty that they didn't get movement in for the rest of the week."