Dakota Johnson's Trainer Megan Roup Wants You to Work Out Less

Here's something you don't hear often from a trainer: You should be working out less.
Yes, really, insists pro Megan Roup, who's built her entire fitness empire beloved by Sofia Richie, Dakota Johnson and more stars around her less-is-more philosophy. "We've been trained, especially women, like, we need to be doing an hour of cardio day," she explained in an exclusive interview with E! News. "And to be honest, it's bulls--t."
She, too, once bought into the idea that she had to spend hours of her life at the gym "and it's really the complete opposite," insisted the former Brooklyn Nets dancer. "To me, building a habit around movement is all about committing to less so that you can show up more. It's not sustainable to work out hours a day."
Which is why she advocates both her celebrity clients and those that sweat through the on-demand and live routines on her platform The Sculpt Society "commit to shorter workouts so that they can consistently show up," said Roup. "I would so much rather them do a five- or 10-minute workout five days a week than one long, grueling workout once a week and then feel guilty that they didn't get movement in for the rest of the week."
If your interest is piqued, you're not alone.
Since launching her sculpting and dance cardio-based workouts, NYU Tisch School of Arts grad has developed a following that includes Shay Mitchell, Miranda Kerr and basically every model that's walked a Victoria's Secret runway.
And most recently Johnson decided to give her one-on-one workouts a spin as she prepped for her newly released super hero flick Madame Web.
Like most of the Internet, the 50 Shades alum logged on for Roup's daily quarantine sessions in 2020. "She told me that she had been working out with me all through COVID and had been using my app and The Sculpt Society daily," shared Roup, "and she was looking to train for this role and so wanted to start working with me in real life."
Johnson's biggest concern being to build up "just general endurance" for long days of shooting, said the pro, "We really concentrated on a light sprinkle of dance cardio at the beginning and end of our classes together, and then really focusing on a full-body, low-impact workout."
Already a longtime devotee, "Our first session, she was such a professional," recalled Roup, revealing that Johnson gravitated toward using equipment like ankle weights, sliders and a Pilates ball. "And she really loved using the bands for arms and during abs on back."
But one of the best features of Roup's routines is that they're low-maintenance enough to be done on set—the pro mapped out two months' worth of videos for Johnson to do while filming—or in a tiny NYC apartment, much like the 350-square-foot space where Roup first launched her app.
"It doesn't require a bunch of fancy equipment or a lot of space," insisted Roup. "Before this interview, I literally was working out in my sweatpants in my bedroom."
So (sweat)suit up and follow Roup's expert tips for achieving more results with less effort.