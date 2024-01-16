Ali Wong and Bill Hader Enjoy Award-Worthy Date Night at Emmys 2023 After-Party

Watch : 2023 Emmys: Cutest Couples on the Red Carpet!

Ali Wong and Bill Hader have no beef with award season date nights.

The comedians turned the 2023 Emmys into a sweet night out. And while the Jan. 15 ceremony itself was a big evening for the duo—Ali picked up two Emmys for her work on Beef while Bill was nominated in several categories for the final season of Barry—they continued their date night at the ceremony's after-party at Per L'Ora restaurant.

And although the pair keeps much of their relationship out of the public eye, they were spotted sharing a kiss outside the restaurant as they waited for a car. Moments later, the duo shared a loving look with each other while Bill wrapped his arms around Ali.

Earlier in the night, Bill continued to prove he's Ali's No. 1 fan, giving her a kiss upon receiving her Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie award. He also appeared to get tearful while Ali accepted the honor, during which she thanked her daughters—she shares Mari, 8, and Nikki, 6, with ex Justin Hakuta—and her late father.