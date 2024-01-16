Quinta Brunson's Stylist Defends Her Emmys 2023 Crushed Satin Look

Listen up, class. Because Quinta Brunson's stylist is giving a lesson on the fabric used for her 2023 Emmys look.
The Abbott Elementary star arrived at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater on Jan. 15 in a pink Christian Dior gown. However, not everyone gave the dress an A+, with some social media users saying the outfit looked wrinkly.
"Wrinkled Dior," one commenter wrote underneath a photo of Quinta's look on Instagram, "blasphemy." Asked another, "Where was her steamer?"
A third added, "I'm sorry but this is a huge miss. Love her and her stylist but rumpled fabric on the red carpet will never read anything other than a mess."
That's when Quinta's stylist Jessica Paster stepped in.
"Guys guys guys…it's crushed satin…I knew you were gonna say something!!" she replied to the latter commenter. "It's beautiful silloette [sic] on her and fabric…and the color is gorgeous on her."
And several agreed. "It's gorgeous!" one fan wrote. "I love the crushed look. And the colour is perfection." Agreed another, "This color is gorgeous on Quinta and the makeup is great!"
Ultimately, Quinta was a fan of the couture piece.
"I really love it," the 34-year-old, who is also the creator of Abbott Elementary, told Laverne Cox during Live From E!: Emmys. "I don't know. I like to go old-school glam sometimes. And when I saw this, it just made me feel very ‘50s. Very just—‘All right, classy. Supposed to be here—gonna be here for a while.'"
It was certainly a winning night for Quinta as she took home the trophy in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category for her role on Abbott Elementary, one of the eight nods the show received this year (see the full list of winners here).
"I love making Abbott Elementary so much," Quinta said through tears during her acceptance speech, "and I am so happy to be able to live my dream and act out comedy."
