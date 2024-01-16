Summer House's Sam Feher and Kory Keefer Break Up After Over a Year of Dating

Sam Feher and Kory Keefer and no longer summer lovin'.
The Summer House stars have officially broken up after more than a year of dating, Sam recently confirmed.
"When I ended it, he was shocked," she revealed on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast Jan. 16. "He was, I think, floored that I was actually leaving."
Ultimately, the Bravo star ended their romance in December after he repeatedly downplayed the seriousness of the relationship during his stint on season three of Winter House.
"We had been official for months and months," she noted. "I spent time with his family, he spent time with my family. He's staying at my apartment. It was really hurtful."
Sam, who first fell for Kory while filming Summer House season seven in 2022, explained the biggest issue between her and the 33-year-old was that he never admitted to being in love with her.
"He didn't say it back when I said it to him, and then he never said it for the rest of the relationship and that was a big problem for me," the 26-year-old recounted. "I didn't break up with him because I don't love him. I broke up with him because he doesn't love me. And that's that. It's the first time I've picked myself ever in the relationship."
After a year-and-a-half of dating long distance, the NYC resident finally hit her limit with his lack of planning.
"The trigger was he texted like five or six days before Christmas, like, ‘Hey I just realized Christmas and New Year's are coming up, what are we doing?'" she explained of Kory, who lives in Charlotte. "I was like, 'If you really wanted to spend that time with me, you would have texted me before then or we would have figured it out sooner.' It was a really hard moment for me because I've always wanted to spend a holiday like a Christmas at my family's with a boyfriend."
But even though the relationship didn't work out, Sam insisted they remain on good terms following the breakup.
"He was larger really mature about it," she added. "I was like, 'I would love to be friends, I would never root against you. I don't want to be your enemy.' And he was like, 'I could never be your enemy. I respect you too much.'"
