Summer House's Sam Feher and Kory Keefer Break Up After Over a Year of Dating

Sam Feher and Kory Keefer and no longer summer lovin'.

The Summer House stars have officially broken up after more than a year of dating, Sam recently confirmed.

"When I ended it, he was shocked," she revealed on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast Jan. 16. "He was, I think, floored that I was actually leaving."

Ultimately, the Bravo star ended their romance in December after he repeatedly downplayed the seriousness of the relationship during his stint on season three of Winter House.

"We had been official for months and months," she noted. "I spent time with his family, he spent time with my family. He's staying at my apartment. It was really hurtful."

Sam, who first fell for Kory while filming Summer House season seven in 2022, explained the biggest issue between her and the 33-year-old was that he never admitted to being in love with her.