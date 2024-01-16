Proof It’s All Love Between Ariana DeBose and Bella Ramsey After Critics Choice Awards Jab

In the game of jokes, these two are the real winners.
Ariana DeBose and Bella Ramsey made it clear there is no bad blood between them during the Jan. 15 Emmy Awards after a joke The Last of Us star made at DeBose's expense during the Critics Choice Awards the day prior left a sour note.
During television's biggest night, the two actors were spotted sharing a hug, putting an end to any speculation that the joke had caused a rift between them. After all, Ramsey did not write the joke, but was simply reading off whatever was written for them on the teleprompter.
The moment in question occurred when the Game of Thrones alum presented the award for Best Song alongside DeBose's Hamilton costar Anthony Ramos at the CCAs. (The honor ultimately went to "I'm Just Ken" from Barbie.)
While naming the nominees, Ramsey noted that in addition to music industry stars Billie Eilish, Lenny Kravitz and Dua Lipa, the category also consisted of "actors who also think that they're singers: Jack Black, Ariana DeBose and Ken himself, Ryan Gosling."
The camera then panned to DeBose, who appeared to look confused—and rightly so, as the actress is not only a Tony nominee, but also an Academy Award winner for her work in West Side Story.
The 32-year-old later confirmed her feelings about the moment in an Instagram Story shared after the ceremony in which she wrote, "No I didn't find it funny. Lol."
But if the Emmy Awards are any indication, DeBose isn't holding the comment against Ramsey, for whom the evening was a big one. Their show The Last of Us was up for a whopping 24 awards, including acting nods for both Bella and their costar Pedro Pascal in the Lead Actress/Actor in a Drama Series categories.
The HBO hit ultimately walked away with 8 wins, including victories for actors Nick Offerman and Storm Reid in the Outstanding Guest Actor/Actress In A Drama Series categories.
Keep reading to see the red carpet looks for these stars and more at the 2023 Emmy Awards.