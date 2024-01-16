Niecy Nash-Betts Details Motivation Behind Moving Acceptance Speech

Watch : Emmys 2023 Nominations: Biggest Surprises & Snubs!

Niecy Nash-Betts' Emmys acceptance speech was even better than you think.

Moments after delivering a heartfelt speech while accepting the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at the 2023 Emmys, the Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story star shared insight into why it was important to acknowledge herself while on stage.

"I believed in me, and sometimes people don't believe in themselves," Niecy told reporters in the press room after receiving her award. "I hope my speech was a delicious invitation for people to do just that—believe in yourself and congratulate yourself."

And she stressed the importance of confidence for anyone chasing their goals in life.

"Sometimes you've got to encourage what? Yourself," the 53-year-old explained. "That's why it's not called mama-esteem, them-esteem, us-esteem. It's called self-esteem ‘cause nobody got to believe it but you."

The Reno 911! actress —who has been nominated for an Emmy four times before her recent win—also emphasized how hard she's worked for the accolade.