Niecy Nash-Betts Details Motivation Behind Moving Acceptance Speech

Niecy Nash-Betts' Emmys acceptance speech was even better than you think.
Moments after delivering a heartfelt speech while accepting the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at the 2023 Emmys, the Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story star shared insight into why it was important to acknowledge herself while on stage.
"I believed in me, and sometimes people don't believe in themselves," Niecy told reporters in the press room after receiving her award. "I hope my speech was a delicious invitation for people to do just that—believe in yourself and congratulate yourself."
And she stressed the importance of confidence for anyone chasing their goals in life.
"Sometimes you've got to encourage what? Yourself," the 53-year-old explained. "That's why it's not called mama-esteem, them-esteem, us-esteem. It's called self-esteem ‘cause nobody got to believe it but you."
The Reno 911! actress —who has been nominated for an Emmy four times before her recent win—also emphasized how hard she's worked for the accolade.
"I'm the only one who knows what it cost me," Niecy continued. "I'm the only one who knows how many nights I cried because I couldn't be seen for a certain type of role. I'm the one who knows what it's like to go through divorce on camera and still have to pull up and show out."
She added, "I'm proud that I did something that people said I could not do."
The comedian's speech was among one of the most emotional moments from the 2023 Emmys. As she thanked Dahmer creator Ryan Murphy, costar Evan Peters and wife Jessica Betts, she also shared a moving message to herself.
"I wanna thank me," Niecy—who was nominated alongside Annaleigh Ashford, Maria Bello, Claire Danes, Juliette Lewis, Camila Morrone and Merritt Wever—said on the Peacock Center stage, per FOX. "I wanna say to myself in front of all you beautiful people ‘Go girl with your bad self. You did that.'"
She ended the speech by addressing the person who inspired her character in the Netflix drama and others who have been victims to police brutality.
"Finally, I accept this award on behalf of every Black and brown woman who has gone on unheard, yet overpoliced—like Glenda Cleveland, like Sandra Bland, like Breonna Taylor," she noted. "As an artist, my job is to be true to power, and baby I'm gonna do it until the day I die."
And while Niecy had one of the most touching acceptance speeches, she wasn't the only one who walked away an Emmy winner.