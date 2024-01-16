Niecy Nash-Betts Details Motivation Behind Moving Acceptance Speech

Dahmer Emmy winner Niecy Nash-Betts expanded on why she decided to thank herself—in addition to others like Ryan Murphy and her wife Jessica Betts—in her emotional acceptance speech.

Niecy Nash-Betts' Emmys acceptance speech was even better than you think. 

Moments after delivering a heartfelt speech while accepting the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at the 2023 Emmys, the Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story star shared insight into why it was important to acknowledge herself while on stage. 

"I believed in me, and sometimes people don't believe in themselves," Niecy told reporters in the press room after receiving her award. "I hope my speech was a delicious invitation for people to do just that—believe in yourself and congratulate yourself." 

And she stressed the importance of confidence for anyone chasing their goals in life. 

"Sometimes you've got to encourage what? Yourself," the 53-year-old explained. "That's why it's not called mama-esteem, them-esteem, us-esteem. It's called self-esteem ‘cause nobody got to believe it but you." 

The Reno 911! actress —who has been nominated for an Emmy four times before her recent win—also emphasized how hard she's worked for the accolade.

"I'm the only one who knows what it cost me," Niecy continued. "I'm the only one who knows how many nights I cried because I couldn't be seen for a certain type of role. I'm the one who knows what it's like to go through divorce on camera and still have to pull up and show out."

She added, "I'm proud that I did something that people said I could not do." 

The comedian's speech was among one of the most emotional moments from the 2023 Emmys. As she thanked Dahmer creator Ryan Murphy, costar Evan Peters and wife Jessica Betts, she also shared a moving message to herself.

"I wanna thank me," Niecy—who was nominated alongside Annaleigh Ashford, Maria Bello, Claire Danes, Juliette Lewis, Camila Morrone and Merritt Wever—said on the Peacock Center stage, per FOX. "I wanna say to myself in front of all you beautiful people ‘Go girl with your bad self. You did that.'"

She ended the speech by addressing the person who inspired her character in the Netflix drama and others who have been victims to police brutality. 

"Finally, I accept this award on behalf of every Black and brown woman who has gone on unheard, yet overpoliced—like Glenda Cleveland, like Sandra Bland, like Breonna Taylor," she noted. "As an artist, my job is to be true to power, and baby I'm gonna do it until the day I die." 

And while Niecy had one of the most touching acceptance speeches, she wasn't the only one who walked away an Emmy winner. Read on for more. 

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Last of Us
WINNER: Succession
The White Lotus
Yellowjackets

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
WINNER: Sarah Snook, Succession
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Brian Cox, Succession
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Jeremy Strong, Succession
WINNER: Kieran Culkin, Succession
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Aubrey Plaza, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Meghann Fahy, The White Lotus
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Sabrina Impacciatore, The White Lotus
Simona Tabasco, The White Lotus

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series 

Alan Ruck, Succession
Aleksander Skarsgård, Succession
F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus
WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Michael Imperioli, The White Lotus
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Theo James, The White Lotus
Will Sharpe, The White Lotus

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbot Elementary
Barry
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
WINNER: The Bear
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Wednesday

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Natasha Lyonne, Poker Face
WINNER: Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Bill Hader, Barry
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series 

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
WINNER: Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Juno Temple, Ted Lasso
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series 

Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Henry Winkler, Barry
James Marsden, Jury Duty
Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Limited Series or Anthology Series

WINNER: Beef
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fleishman is in Trouble
Obi-Wan Kenobi

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

WINNER: Ali Wong, Beef
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Kathryn Hahn, Tiny Beautiful Things
Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Daniel Radcliffe, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Evan Peters, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Kumail Nanjiani, Welcome to Chippendales
Michael Shannon, George & Tammy
WINNER: Steven Yeun, Beef
Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Anthology Series or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, Welcome to Chippendales
Camila Morrone, Daisy Jones & The Six
Claire Danes, Fleishman Is In Trouble
Juliette Lewis, Welcome to Chippendales
Maria Bello, Beef
Merritt Wever, Tiny Beautiful Things
WINNER: Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Anthology Series or Movie

Jesse Plemons, Love & Death
Joseph Lee, Beef
Murray Bartlett, Welcome to Chippendales
WINNER: Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Ray Liotta, Black Bird
Richard Jenkins, Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Young Mazino, Beef

Outstanding Talk Series

WINNER: The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Problem With Jon Stewart

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

The Amazing Race
WINNER: RuPaul's Drag Race
Suvivor
Top Chef
The Voice

