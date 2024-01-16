This Inside Look at the 2023 Emmys After-Parties Will Make You Feel Like You Were Really There

After attending the 2023 Emmys on Jan. 15, celebs including Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook, Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and more were among those that celebrated the night at the show's after-parties.

They came, they saw—and they celebrated.

After the 2023 Emmys, hosted by Anthony Anderson on Jan. 15, proved to be an unforgettable evening, it's no surprise that many celebs decided to hit up the after-parties in celebration of the awards show.

ICYMI, Succession and The Bear were the night's biggest winners with the HBO drama and FX series each taking home six awards, including Best Drama and Best Comedy, respectively. So, naturally, winners Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin were among those seen taking in the festivities.

But they weren't the only ones celebrating with a new trophy as Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson nabbed an award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy for her work on the ABC show, making her the first Black comedy lead actress to win in over 40 years.

Another winner who was ready to party the night away? Niecy Nash-Betts, who earned her first Emmy award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role in Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

And as she graced the stage to accept her honor, the actress didn't shy away from celebrating the one person behind her success.

"I want to thank me," she said during her moving speech. "For believing in me, and doing what they said I could not do. And I want to say to myself in front of all you beautiful people: Go on, girl, with your bad self. You did that."

David Fisher/Shutterstock

But Niecy wasn't the only celeb that stepped out after the star-studded night. Keep reading to see who celebrated at the event's after-parties.

Frank Micelotta/Disney via Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White, Dana Walden, Jimmy Kimmel, Ayo Edebiri

Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Netflix

Niecy Nash, Evan Peters

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO & Max

Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin

Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Netflix

Katherine Heigl, Josh Kelley

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Quinta Brunson

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Apple TV+

Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham

Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Netflix

Natasha Lyonne, Tisha Campbell, Pedro Pascal

Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Netflix

Jenna Ortega, Joy Sunday

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Colman Domingo

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Trevor Noah

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

James Marsden

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Ted Sarandos, Ali Wong, Bill Hader

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Alexander Skarsgard

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Ariana DeBose, Kieran Culkin

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix

Emily Hampshire

Elyse Jankowski/Variety via Getty Images

Paul Walter Hauser, Amy Boland Hauser

Elyse Jankowski/Variety via Getty Images

Jason Segel, Kayla Radomski

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for Apple TV+

Jessica Williams, Brett Goldstein

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO & Max

Arian Moayed, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Nicholas Braun

For a full recap of the 75th Emmy Awards, watch E! News Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 11 p.m. on E!.

