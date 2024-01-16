This Inside Look at the 2023 Emmys After-Parties Will Make You Feel Like You Were Really There

Watch : 2023 Emmys Recap: Must-See Moments & Emotional Wins!

They came, they saw—and they celebrated.

After the 2023 Emmys, hosted by Anthony Anderson on Jan. 15, proved to be an unforgettable evening, it's no surprise that many celebs decided to hit up the after-parties in celebration of the awards show.

ICYMI, Succession and The Bear were the night's biggest winners with the HBO drama and FX series each taking home six awards, including Best Drama and Best Comedy, respectively. So, naturally, winners Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin were among those seen taking in the festivities.

But they weren't the only ones celebrating with a new trophy as Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson nabbed an award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy for her work on the ABC show, making her the first Black comedy lead actress to win in over 40 years.

Another winner who was ready to party the night away? Niecy Nash-Betts, who earned her first Emmy award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role in Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.