Joan Collins and Husband Percy Gibson Have Rare Date Night at 2023 Emmys

Joan Collins, 90, sparkled on the red carpet at the 2023 Emmys as she made her entrance with husband Percy Gibson, 58, for a glamorous date night.

At 90 years young, Dame Joan Collins still rocks a red carpet in the most fabulous way. 

Just ask her husband, Percy Gibson. The 58-year-old looked absolutely smitten with the TV legend as they posed for photos upon their arrival at the 2023 Emmys at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles Jan. 15.

For their Hollywood date night, Joan looked glamorous as ever in an ice blue, draped, sequined gown, paired with matching satin opera gloves and sparkling chandelier earrings. Her husband sported a black tux. (Check out photos of more stars on the red carpet at the 2023 Emmy Awards.)

Joan, who in 1984 was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her iconic role of Alexis on the drama series Dynasty, and Percy have been married since 2002.

"I'm so lucky," the actress, a mother of three children from previous marriages, told Saga magazine in her native U.K. in 2022. "He takes care of everything. He takes care of my children and all our finances. He's the love of my life. It's a great marriage, a great relationship."

Percy, a producer, and Joan have occasionally been spotted at celebrity events and last attended the Emmys together in 2006.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

At the 2023 Emmy Awards, Joan played the part of presenter. She joined four-time Primetime Emmy nominee Taraji P. Henson onstage to present the Emmy for Outstanding Limited Series or Anthology Series to Beef (check out a complete list of Emmy winners.)

See photos of couples on the red carpet at the 2023 Emmys:

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Joan Collins & Percy Gibson

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jazz Charton & Kieran Culkin

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Erin Darke & Daniel Radcliffe

ROBYN BECK / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Issa Rae & Louis Diame

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Steven Yeun & Joana Pak

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Keri Russell & Matthew Rhys

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Zawe Ashton & Tom Hiddleston

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Keeley Hawes & Matthew Macfadyen

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Rob McElhenney & Kaitlin Olson

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Jessica Betts & Niecy Nash-Betts

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Jimmy Kimmel & Molly McNearney

Gilbert Flores / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Stephen Colbert & Evelyn McGee-Colbert

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Sheryl Lee Ralph & Vincent Hughes

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Kayla Radomski & Jason Segel

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Nicole Ansari-Cox & Brian Cox

Neilson Barnard / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Ken Jeong & Tran Jeong

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Nicole Boyd & Sam Richardson

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

John Oliver & Kate Norley

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Monica Bellucci & Tim Burton

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

John Michael Kelly & Joel Kim Booster 

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Elysee Sanville & Hart Denton

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Dan Fogelman & Caitlin Thompson

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Tory Tunnell & Joby Harold

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Graham Larson & Rhea Seehorn

