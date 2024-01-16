Joan Collins and Husband Percy Gibson Have Rare Date Night at 2023 Emmys

Watch : 2023 Emmys: Most Jaw-Dropping Fashion!

At 90 years young, Dame Joan Collins still rocks a red carpet in the most fabulous way.

Just ask her husband, Percy Gibson. The 58-year-old looked absolutely smitten with the TV legend as they posed for photos upon their arrival at the 2023 Emmys at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles Jan. 15.

For their Hollywood date night, Joan looked glamorous as ever in an ice blue, draped, sequined gown, paired with matching satin opera gloves and sparkling chandelier earrings. Her husband sported a black tux. (Check out photos of more stars on the red carpet at the 2023 Emmy Awards.)

Joan, who in 1984 was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her iconic role of Alexis on the drama series Dynasty, and Percy have been married since 2002.

"I'm so lucky," the actress, a mother of three children from previous marriages, told Saga magazine in her native U.K. in 2022. "He takes care of everything. He takes care of my children and all our finances. He's the love of my life. It's a great marriage, a great relationship."