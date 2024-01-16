Rob McElhenney Knows His Priorities While Streaming Eagles Game from the 2023 Emmys

Watch : 2023 Emmys: Most Jaw-Dropping Fashion!

As Rob McElhenney's beloved hometown NFL team played a playoffs game during television's biggest night, he chose to multitask.

Just minutes after the 2023 Emmys kicked off Jan. 15, the Welcome to Wrexham star tweeted a selfie of himself watching live coverage of the start of the Philadelphia Eagles-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on his phone from his seat inside the event at L.A. Live's Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

"Who schedules the Emmys the same night as the @eagles," the Philadelphia native captioned the pic, which shows him sitting next to his wife, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia costar Kaitlin Olson. "#gobirds #FlyEaglesFly."

Both Rob and Kaitlin are longtime fans of the Eagles. (Last November, they even made guest appearances on center Jason Kelce and his brother and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's podcast New Heights.) But naturally, the actor was unable to watch the entire playoffs game at the Emmys.