Emmys 2023: Ali Wong Gives a Candid Look at Being a Mom of 2

Ali Wong has no beef with tour life—especially because her kids get to join in all the fun.

While walking the red carpet at the 2023 Emmys, the Beef star broke down the routine she does before her stand-up comedy shows.

"It's definitely not the same as my pre-red-carpet ritual," Ali—who shares kids Mari, 8, and Nikki, 6, with ex Justin Hakuta, explained on Live From E!: Emmys Jan. 15. "I literally arrive to the venue. I bring my kids on the road, and they just color or we play catch. I put on liquid eyeliner, and then I literally get into a track suit that was designed for an 11-to-12-year-old child because I'm 5 feet-tall."

To complete her pre-show ritual, the actress said she'll listen to one of her previous sets and then go out to "do the damn thing." And afterwards, she'll enjoy dinner with her children.

So as Ali noted, it's not every day that she gets to walk the red carpet in Louis Vuitton (see every star's look here).

"This is very different for me, but I love it," she added. "I mean, I love it all. I do love the most going on tour with my kids, which I'm so excited to do next month again."