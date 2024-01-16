Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Make Surprise PDA-Packed Appearance at the 2023 Emmys

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker don twinning looks for their first red carpet date night since welcoming baby Rocky at the 2023 Emmy Awards.

Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Reveals First Photos of Baby Rocky!

These new parents are serving up more than just baby bottles tonight. .

Two months after welcoming their first child together, son RockyKourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker took a break from changing diapers to make a surprise appearance at the 2023 Emmy Awards red carpet.

No, you're not seeing double—the happy couple did indeed don matching outfits for the occasion. Dressed in black tuxedos and identical black sunglasses, the pair changed things up when it came to their accessories. For her part, the Poosh founder kept things sultry with a black lace bra peeking out beneath her blazer, while the Blink-182 drummer kept things classic yet chic, with a back button down and bow tie tying his look together. 

And in true Kourtney-Travis fashion, while posing side by side on the carpet, they were also sure to exchange a few kisses for the cameras. 

The award show marks the first red carpet appearance for the couple since they welcomed son Rocky in November. 

Though Rocky is Travis and Kourtney's first child together, the two are mom and dad to a wonderfully large, blended family that includes Kourtney's three kids Reign, 8, Penelope, 11, and Mason, 13, with her ex Scott Disick, as well as Travis' daughter Alabama, 17, son Landon, 20, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, who he shares with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Gilbert Flores / Contributor

And for their first holiday season with baby Rocky, Kourtney and Travis were sure to make it a Christmas to remember, gifting their children a number of lavish and practical gifts. Through pictures shared to social media, the parents showed off the adorable play tent they gave Rocky—one that was filled to the brim with toys. 

As for Alabama and Landon, Travis surprised them with matching black Mercedes-Benz G-Wagons worth about $150,000.

But for the Emmys, the parents were riding solo, and looking cool as ever while doing it. 

