Who Is the Green Goblin at the 2023 Emmy Awards? Here's How a Reality Star Stole the Red Carpet Spotlight

Turning up and out at the 2023 Emmy Awards, stars draped themselves in Chanel, Dior and Versace.
But the star who captured the most attention on the red carpet (see every celeb here) sashayed into the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE in downtown Los Angeles in a green frock, emerald-tinged skin and enough prosthetics to turn themselves into a realistic goblin.
As for who was willing to werk the carpet at one of the biggest award shows of the season in ghoulish fashion, that honor belongs to Princess Poppy from season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race.
The queen joined fellow castmates Luxx Noir London, Jax, Marcia Marcia Marcia, Aura Mayari, Salina Estitties, who attended the Jan. 15 event to honor the reality series that was up for seven trophies.
(And even before host Anthony Anderson took the stage, the show was already a winner, nabbing trophies for Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program and Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program.)
No surprise the competitors of the popular reality franchise are particularly skilled at transformation.
"Makeup is one of the most powerful tools in the kit to empower, transform and make you feel inner strength," RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Alexis Michelle told E! News last year. "It enhances my self-expression."
Echoed fellow competitor Mrs. Kasha Davis, "Makeup, for me, is the opportunity to express myself fully. When I was a young boy, it was considered shameful to be interested in makeup, dance, dolls or dress-up and I was taught and forced to suppress my feminine qualities. Today, when I sit in my makeup chair, I'm preparing to become Mrs. Kasha Davis, but I know that who I really am is Eddie with an exclamation mark!"
