See Padma Lakshmi Glow With Lookalike Daughter Krishna Lakshmi on Emmys 2023 Red Carpet

Padma Lakshmi and daughter Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Dell shined on the red carpet at the 2023 Emmys in Los Angeles on Jan. 15.

By Brahmjot Kaur Jan 16, 2024 12:24 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwards 2024EmmysTop ChefPadma LakshmiCelebrities
Watch: Emmys 2023 Nominations: Biggest Surprises & Snubs!

Padma Lakshmi is having the thyme of her life. 

The former Top Chef host graced the red carpet during the 2023 Emmy Awards on Jan. 15 in Los Angeles and had the best plus-one in her and Adam Dell's daughter Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Dell. (See every celebrity arrival here.)

Naturally, the mother-daughter duo shined in their award-winning outfits. The 53-year-old dressed in a bright green Marchesa halter gown and accessorized her look with a stack of golden bangles. And her 13-year-old showed up in a black strapless asymmetrical dress adorned with black feathers, topping off the look with a silver chain necklace.

The pair posed for sweet photos at the Peacock Theater while celebrating Padma's nomination for Host For A Reality or Competition Program. She's up against Nicole Byer for Nailed It!; Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph for Baking It; Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness for Queer Eye; and RuPaul for RuPaul's Drag Race.

photos
Best Dressed Stars Ever at the Emmys

But this isn't their first red carpet together. After all, Krishna stole the show in March when Padma brought her to the Annual Endometriosis Foundation of America's Blossom Ball in New York.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

How a Reality Star Stole the Spotlight As a Green Goblin at the Emmys

2

Emmys 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

3

Christina Applegate Gets Standing Ovation at Emmys 2023 Amid MS Battle

And clearly, she's picking up on her mom's fashion sense, as the pair's outfits have often slayed on social media.

"Twinning and winning," Padma captioned a Febuary Instagram post where the ladies posed in matching jumpsuits. "Littlehands had the day off of school so we took my new Christmas skates out for a spin… I guess we were effortless at some point but I don't have evidence of that portion of the afternoon."

And it's not a surprise to see Krishna at the Emmys, as Padma has noted how much time her daughter spends with her at work.

"[She's] really grown up on the set of Top Chef," she told Entertainment Tonight in March 2022. "I went back to work six weeks after I had her because they had to shut down the show and wait for me while I gave birth."

Keep reading to see all the celebrities strutting down the red carpet at the 2023 Emmys.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Suki Waterhouse

in Valentino.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Jeremy Allen White

in Vacheron Constantin.

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Meghann Fahy

in custom Armani Privé & Bulgari jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez

in Oscar de la Renta and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

ROBYN BECK / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Taraji P. Henson

in custom Atelier Versace, Alexandre Birman shoes and Simon G jewelry.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Evan Peters

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Bella Ramsey

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jason Sudekis

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Priscilla Presley

FREDERIC J. BROWN / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Kathryn Hahn

in Christian Dior.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Calista Flockhart

ROBYN BECK / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Mychal Bella Bowman

Frazer Harrison / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Tracee Ellis Ross

in Sportmax.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lizzy Caplan

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Ellen Pompeo

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Christina Ricci

in Saint Laurent.

ROBYN BECK / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Joan Collins

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Amy Poehler

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge

ROBYN BECK / Contributor GETTY IMAGES

Donald Glover

in Bode.

ROBYN BECK / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Sheryl Lee Ralph

in Christian Siriano.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Tom Hiddleston

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Sarah Snook

in Vivienne Westwood and Cartier jewelry.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Keri Russell

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki

in Christian Dior Haute Couture.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Theo James

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Colman Domingo

in Louis Vuitton.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jessica Chastain

in custom Gucci & Reza jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Alex Borstein

photos
View More Photos From Emmys 2023: Celebrity Red Carpet Fashion
Don't miss E!'s Live From E! Emmys red carpet coverage Monday, Jan. 15, starting at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. ET followed by the 75th Emmy Awards ceremony at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox.

Trending Stories

1

How a Reality Star Stole the Spotlight As a Green Goblin at the Emmys

2

Christina Applegate Gets Standing Ovation at Emmys 2023 Amid MS Battle

3

Emmys 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

4

Chelsea Handler Takes Aim at Ex Jo Koy's Golden Globes Monologue

5
Exclusive

Pregnant Suki Waterhouse Had Emmys Dress Redesigned to Fit Baby Bump