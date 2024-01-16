See Padma Lakshmi Glow With Lookalike Daughter Krishna Lakshmi on Emmys 2023 Red Carpet

Watch : Emmys 2023 Nominations: Biggest Surprises & Snubs!

Padma Lakshmi is having the thyme of her life.

The former Top Chef host graced the red carpet during the 2023 Emmy Awards on Jan. 15 in Los Angeles and had the best plus-one in her and Adam Dell's daughter Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Dell. (See every celebrity arrival here.)

Naturally, the mother-daughter duo shined in their award-winning outfits. The 53-year-old dressed in a bright green Marchesa halter gown and accessorized her look with a stack of golden bangles. And her 13-year-old showed up in a black strapless asymmetrical dress adorned with black feathers, topping off the look with a silver chain necklace.

The pair posed for sweet photos at the Peacock Theater while celebrating Padma's nomination for Host For A Reality or Competition Program. She's up against Nicole Byer for Nailed It!; Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph for Baking It; Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, Tan France, Bobby Berk and Jonathan Van Ness for Queer Eye; and RuPaul for RuPaul's Drag Race.