Emmys 2023: Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Season 2 Update Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine

Wednesday's Jenna Ortega exclusively shared with E! News an update on the second season of the Netflix series during the 2023 Emmy Awards at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater on Jan. 15

Watch: ‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega Promises More Horror in Season 2!

Jenna Ortega is ready to get back into the Wednesday groove. 

But before donning on her Nevermore uniform, the actress gave an update into the Netflix series' second season, which she will executive produce in addition to starring as the titular goth icon, at the postponed 2023 Emmys. (Click here to see all the red carpet fashion.)

"I've received some scripts for the second season and we're definitely leaning into more horror," she exclusively told Live From E!: Emmys host Laverne Cox at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles on Jan. 15. "It's really, really exciting because all throughout the show, Wednesday does need a bit of an arc. She never really changes and that's the wonderful thing about her."

Jenna also noted that Wednesday's signature wit will be on full display in the new episodes. 

"There are some really, really good one liners," she said, explaining that "everything's bigger" and "more action-packed" in the upcoming season. "I think each episode will probably feel a little bit like a movie, which is nice." 

The 21-year-old headed into the Emmys with an Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nomination for her performance in Wednesday's first season. The nod made her the second-youngest nominee in the category after Patty Duke, as well as the youngest Latina actress to be nominated for the honor. (Click here for the full list of nominees.)

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

"It was very unexpected," Jenna said of the nomination. "I'm so, so grateful."

She added, "To come into this under those terms is really, really special. I got to bring my mom here tonight, so it feels very, very surreal. I feel very lucky."

To see Jenna and more stars on the Emmys red carpet, keep reading.

