Emmys 2023: Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Season 2 Update Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine

Watch : ‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega Promises More Horror in Season 2!

Jenna Ortega is ready to get back into the Wednesday groove.

But before donning on her Nevermore uniform, the actress gave an update into the Netflix series' second season, which she will executive produce in addition to starring as the titular goth icon, at the postponed 2023 Emmys. (Click here to see all the red carpet fashion.)

"I've received some scripts for the second season and we're definitely leaning into more horror," she exclusively told Live From E!: Emmys host Laverne Cox at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles on Jan. 15. "It's really, really exciting because all throughout the show, Wednesday does need a bit of an arc. She never really changes and that's the wonderful thing about her."

Jenna also noted that Wednesday's signature wit will be on full display in the new episodes.

"There are some really, really good one liners," she said, explaining that "everything's bigger" and "more action-packed" in the upcoming season. "I think each episode will probably feel a little bit like a movie, which is nice."